Immigrants help keep Maine moving

Dear Editor:

What a shame that you published Rep. Lawrence Lockman’s (R-Amherst) commentary “Let’s drop race-based identity politics” in your Sept. 21 paper. He has a well-documented history of hateful, racist and xenophobic remarks and this piece was no different. Not only was his diatribe against non-white people, immigrants and those who are rightfully allied with them shockingly racist and xenophobic, it also inappropriately targeted a minor: a 17-year-old Maine high school student who has spoken out about these issues.

To counter, it seems appropriate to point out a few examples of how immigrants are contributing to Maine’s vitality:

Maine has an EMT shortage. Earlier this year, Southern Maine Community College began a course to train immigrants, many of whom were doctors in their native countries, as EMTs.

Immigrants make up 13.8 percent of Maine’s home health care workers, another sector struggling with personnel shortages. They are also 10 percent of travel accommodation workers, thereby supporting Maine’s important tourism industry.

From 2006 to 2010, immigrants started 2,711 new businesses in Maine; in 2014, immigrant-owned businesses generated $60.8 million in income.

Immigrants paid $53 million in state and local taxes in 2014 — about 1 of every 27 dollars paid by Maine residents.

Emily Friedman

Hancock