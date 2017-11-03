Dear Editor:

Looking forward to elections where a candidate getting the majority of the vote wins — like you voted for last year? Not going to happen anytime soon. Think 2021. And then, only if the Legislature amends the Constitution first (any bets?). This effectively kills the 2016 people’s referendum requiring majority wins voting. You have four Democratic representatives to thank for this.

Had they instead insisted on the bill’s passage without the Senate’s amendment to delay, majority voting could have started now. The House bill in question (LD 1646) fixed a constitutional problem in the referendum and would have allowed majority voting to start in November 2017 — like you expected when you voted for it last November. See House roll call No. 472 LD1646, on motion to recede and concur with Senate, simple majority 70 required. Vote: 73 Yeas. Oct. 23, 2017.

Could a representative from your town be responsible for this? Here’s the list:

Louie Luchini, Ellsworth

Ralph Tucker, Brunswick

Heather Sanborn, Portland

Teresa Pierce, Falmouth

Ryan Fecteau, Biddeford

Gay Grant, Gardiner

David McCrea, Fort Fairfield

Danny Martin, Sinclair

John Martin, Eagle Lake

Michelle Dunphy, Old Town

Robert Duchesne, Hudson

Stephen Stanley, Medway.

Want accountability for trashing your vote? Call. Don’t let them say “it’s too confusing,” as this may mean they’re easily confused, or just looking out for number one, or think you’re too stupid to mark a ranked choice ballot, which are, by the way, very simple and inexpensive. In any case, you might want to think about voting for someone else next time.

To email your rep, use the rep’s [email protected]

Karin Blake

Harpswell