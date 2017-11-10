Clean Car Standards need to be protected

Dear Editor:

Oct. 15 marked the five-year anniversary of the Clean Car Standards. Since this program was enacted, it has worked behind the scenes to improve air quality and reduce fuel costs to families in Maine and across the country. Maine is in a unique position to benefit from these continued standards. Often called the “tailpipe of America,” we receive many of the emissions from the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

In addition to receiving pollution from other states, Maine is definitively a driving state. Here, the Clean Car Standards help us twofold, by reducing pollution and easing the heavy financial burden gas poses. Maine has already saved $190 million in reduced fuel costs.

The Clean Car Standards will be a critical part of Maine’s fight to reduce climate-forcing emissions. Pollution from transportation makes up 53 percent of Maine’s contribution of greenhouse gases, meaning this is the primary area for improvement in Maine’s climate policy.

With all the benefits of the Clean Car Standards, it is sad to note that they may be under attack by the Trump administration, which opened an evaluation of the standards this summer. As we celebrate the victories, let’s keep working to protect these standards!

Will Parker

Environment Maine

Brunswick