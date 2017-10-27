The 81st Maine Legislature was comprised of 115 Republicans and 36 Democrats. Farmers were the largest cohort among the representatives, 39, followed by lawyers, 23. Occupations ranged from lumbermen, nine, to teachers, three, to shoemaker, granite worker and canner, one each. The State Senate included eight lawyers and four farmers. The year was 1923.

While the hurdles of 1923 were different from those lawmakers face today, the needs of society and the pressure on government funds were no less urgent than legislators experience in 2017. But there was one significant difference: In 1923, there was no citizen initiative referendum process to supersede the role of the Legislature.

The angst in Augusta these days is a direct result of the referendum process. Citizen-initiated laws with lofty goals, appealing titles and unforeseen complications give new currency to the old saw that claims “the devil’s in the details.”

Sometimes the deviltry starts well before the voting. Driven by out-of-state money, many of the most recent citizen initiatives were funded by organizations with no Maine roots, just the desire to exploit a weak citizen-initiative process. At times, initiatives pit economic groups or rural and urban citizens against one another philosophically and/or economically. Divisive and incomplete in data, candor and consequences, these campaigns routinely create bad law that invariably must be modified by the official body that bears the title — for good reasons — of “lawmakers.”

The fix won’t be easy. But a good start would be requiring signatures for referendums to be gathered in each of Maine’s Senate districts. This would be a step in the direction of making referendums more representative of the state’s many constituencies. As it is, paid signature gatherers with no skin in the game target the population-dense counties of Cumberland, York and Kennebec.

The data reveals that four times as much money — $17.3 million, according to National Institute on Money in State Politics — came from outside of Maine than was raised within Maine for the most recent referendums. It is clear that the fox is in the henhouse.

The work of our elected lawmakers should be just that: making law, not practicing major surgery on badly crafted citizen-initiated legislation. But until the referendum process is tightened, members of the House and Senate will continue to tinker, tweak and amputate. Many of those who voted for the latest batch of citizen initiatives protest that the Legislature is thwarting “the will of the people” and befouling “direct democracy.” These are not accurate claims. Direct democracy is what happens at annual town meetings. The statewide system is representative democracy, one principle of which is that the people do not generally decide issues, they decide who will decide.

More than ever, our elected lawmakers must be decisive as well as wise.