Medicaid expansion too costly for Maine

Medicaid was created in 1965 under the Social Security Act as a government insurance program for persons of all ages whose income and resources were insufficient to pay for health care. The individual states are not required to participate, as funding is a joint effort, while eligibility requirements vary from state to state, often creating gaps for individuals to shop for benefits. In some ways, federal coverage of Medicaid is a vast transfer of revenue originating from the states and their citizens, as all federal money first comes from taxpayers. Today, over 74 million Americans participate in Medicaid — 23 percent of the country’s population.

Medicaid and Obamacare (the ACA health act) have become intertwined, as the latter was used as a tool to expand the former by removing certain income barriers and key eligibility requirements, such as work, that have led to increasing Medicaid rolls and funding issues in many states. As the evidence mounts, Obamacare has proven to be a partisan-created health law with unpopular (and now illegal) mandates and widely diminishing health insurance choices that has harmed millions of Americans despite persistent and robust claims to the contrary. Rising insurance premiums are crushing the number of subsidized citizens who might have otherwise benefited from access to the flawed law.

On the ballot in Maine on Nov. 7 is Question 2, an effort to expand Medicaid eligibility and enrollment in the state. We cannot support this effort.

Maine previously expanded its Medicaid program under Governor King in 2002 with relaxed eligibility requirements. The results were a fiscal disaster. Despite the claims of proponents, the previous Medicaid expansion created no measurable economic growth, did not reduce the number of uninsured Mainers, and made no statistical difference in the state’s mortality rates — all while the state’s debt levels spiraled out of control. At its peak, Maine owed over $750 million to the state’s hospitals for past Medicaid services. These budgetary shortfalls forced fiscal reduction in services to the elderly and other DHHS programs. Only a concerted effort, led by Governor LePage, erased this debt and secured Maine’s fiscal footing and restored the state’s credit ratings.

Currently, Medicaid in Maine is a $2.65-billion annual program accounting for over one-third of the state’s total spending budget. Proponents of Medicaid expansion are making the same claims as they did in 2002, plus the declaration that expansion will help erase our opioid crisis. The facts do not support these claims in Maine or other states.

Health care law should be a bipartisan solution to our various health care needs, for all citizens, not emotional reactions to fictitious claims. The ACA law’s perilous path has shown what happens when a partisan government creates flawed law that ignores the obvious issues presented by the opposition.

Medicaid expansion in Maine, as proposed, will double down on this effort to provide “free” health care at the expense of higher premiums and reduced access by other individuals. It is economically unfeasible and fiscally irresponsible to expand Medicaid again in Maine.