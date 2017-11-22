In recent years, Thanksgiving has become the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season with Black Friday deals and Small Business Saturday. We would put forth that perhaps this commercialization of all things holiday be known as Community Saturday to urge shoppers to patronize their own local businesses first.

Put down the tablet, step away from the laptop and other digital devices for a day, or more, and return to the tradition of spending your money where you earn it — locally. The internet shopping sites are already among the largest companies in the world, and pouring money into their coffers does absolutely nothing for our local economy — unless you count the extra miles on the ubiquitous UPS and FedEx trucks delivering our purchases.

Local businesses employ our families, friends and neighbors. They pay their taxes here. They buy gas and groceries here. They live here, as we do. When they do well, their growing business puts more money back into the community. Playing even a small part in helping our local craftspeople, retail shop owners, farmstands and other businesses supports our own tax base that pays for our local roads, teachers, hospitals and social support network. Amazon, as good as it is, does not support any of these valuable daily resources with the money you send to them.

Shopping locally may take a bit more effort (you will have to get off the couch) but you’ll find great gift ideas, nice experiences with people you know and may want to more know about, plus you will realize a sense of community awaits your endeavors that you won’t find clicking away on that impersonal screen.

Rewards require investment, effort. A small investment in shopping locally pays larger dividends than you realize. And helps our entire community.