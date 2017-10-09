Trying to make sense of the Hillary hatred

By Alexander Keefe

Reactions to Hillary Clinton’s much anticipated book, “What Happened,” have tended to fall into two camps. The first holds that this is nothing more than Hillary pointing fingers. One review was headlined “What Happened: The long list of who Hillary Clinton blames.” The article sums up the book as a series of rants against James Comey, Russia, sexism, Bernie supporters, white nationalists and other forces seemingly allied against her.

The other camp is critical of Hillary for trying to re-fight the 2016 campaign. A reviewer wrote, “So why did Hillary Clinton kick up the dust with Bernie Sanders all over again? … She wants to purge the troublemakers.”

While on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Bernie himself leveled this devastating reaction: “Look, Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country and she lost. And she was upset about it and I understand that. But our job now is really not to go backwards, it is to go forwards. It is to create the kind of nation that we know that we can become. We have enormous problems facing us. And I think it’s a little bit silly to keep talking about 2016.”

At a stroke, he deftly managed to dismiss Clinton’s criticisms as those of a bitter rival dwelling on what might have been while he is the mature adult moving past grievances and looking to the future.

I don’t think either camp is being fair.

Clinton repeatedly accepts responsibility. “I take absolute personal responsibility,” she writes, “I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot.”

It’s true that she brings up many of the factors that led to her loss. Far from being presented as excuses, however, they are presented as important things to consider going forward. But no one wants to hear it. More reactions:

“Dear Hillary Clinton, please stop talking about 2016” — USA Today

“Clinton, Trump can’t stop airing their 2016 grievances.” — CNN.

People say baseball is the national pastime. I think hating politicians and our government is what we really enjoy most. But we reserve a special level of condemnation for Hillary.

This tradition continues with “What Happened.” The divergence between the book’s actual contents and the reaction to it seems to be consistent with what New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait called the “abnormalization of Clinton.” As has been the case throughout her career, we have collectively held Clinton to a higher standard than any other political figure, subjecting her to more scrutiny and more vicious criticism than anyone. I don’t know why this is. Neither does she. “What makes me such a lightning rod for fury?” she asks, “I’m really asking. I’m at a loss.”

Maybe it has something to do with her seeming constant presence on the political scene for so many years and the American tendency to distrust political insiders. Maybe it’s because she’s a woman. Maybe it’s because to liberals she seems too centrist, and to conservatives she seems like the antichrist. Maybe it’s because people have been pushing Clinton conspiracy theories for so long that we feel that there must be something nefarious she’s done. Regardless, the response to this latest book seems like a microcosm of the Hillary Clinton experience, especially when you consider that Bernie Sanders also just released a book, “Guide to Political Revolution,” but somehow managed to avoid incurring the same widespread anger.

While I think it’s unfair for Clinton and her book to be so lambasted and inaccurately portrayed by both sides, I also think it’s worrisome that people don’t want to listen. I understand it’s painful to be reminded of the 2016 election and that many liberals and conservatives never want to hear from Hillary again, but there are many things in the book worth considering. After all, many of the factors that led to Clinton’s defeat really were unprecedented.

There was the Russian intervention. Clinton tries to sound the alarm on this: “Now that the Russians have infected us and seen how weak our defenses are, they’ll keep at it. Maybe other foreign powers will join them. They’ll also continue targeting our friends and allies. Their ultimate goal is to undermine — perhaps even destroy — Western democracy itself.”

But because such warnings are coming from Clinton, I fear they will be ignored.

She seems to be aware of this, too, writing: “I understand why some people don’t want to hear anything that sounds remotely like ‘relitigating’ the election. People are tired. Some are traumatized … I get all that. But it’s important that we understand what really happened. Because that’s the only way we can stop it from happening again.”

I’m guessing we’ll still ignore the lessons she tries to impart.

Ultimately, I think that Hillary receives such a special level of hatred because we don’t want to accept that we all may be partially responsible for her loss and for Trump.

Whether it’s swing voters falling for lies and sensationalized stories, the media giving free air time to Trump while incessantly covering Clinton’s emails, conservatives paving the way for Trump with years of Clinton conspiracies, or liberals failing to unite behind their nominee, we all might have contributed.

Given that, it’s easier to try to absolve ourselves by assigning all the blame to Hillary. It’s easier to process when we can just focus all of our anger on her rather than trying to contend with the complexities of the 2016 election.

In the book, Clinton is candid and raw. This makes “What Happened” a painful read. It does not feel good to rip off the scab of the 2016 election and relive that episode. But doing away with the cautious, carefully presented image she is often criticized for does a great deal to dispel some of the effects of Clinton’s abnormalization. It helps us to understand her and her campaign.

Part of me wishes that this more plainspoken Clinton had showed up sooner. It makes me wonder what could have happened if she had been more forthright during the campaign. But realistically, I doubt it would have made much of a difference. The reaction to this book supports that conclusion. And this makes “What Happened” all the more painful: Here she is being forthright and honest. Being, in short, the type of politician so many wanted her to be. And yet the reactions to the book accuse her of trying to assign blame and trying to fracture the progressive movement. And I suppose this is what would’ve happened in the campaign, too.

The people, the media, and her opponents would have raked her over the coals no matter what she did. Because she’s Hillary Clinton. And that’s what we do.

Alexander Keefe lives and works in Ellsworth.