Haunting memories of Mississippi

By Katherine Heidinger

Todd Nelson’s commentary in the Sept. 21 edition quoted his father, a journalist covering the civil rights movement in the South at the time of the Ole Miss riot on Sept. 30, 1962, the night before James H. Meredith became the first African-American student at the University of Mississippi.

I well remember that night, also, and would take issue with two sentences from Robert C. Nelson’s report to The Christian Science Monitor: the first, pointing to “Ole Miss students” rioting, mauling cars, throwing rocks; and second, referencing “the complete silence of voices of reason” from faculty and administration.

The mob that erupted into madness and mayhem as darkness fell on the campus contained students, to be sure, but also segregationists from other Southern states who had been pouring into Oxford for days in protest of the imminent integration of Mississippi’s iconic university.

At an Ole Miss football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday night before the infamous riot, segregationist Governor Ross Barnett stood before Rebel fans and declared: the University of Mississippi would not be integrated…despite President John Kennedy; his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy; and federal marshals ordered into Lafayette County. “Roll with Ross, Roll with Ross; He’s his own boss,” the stands chanted, louder and louder, clapping and cheering.

The next evening, there was more clapping from a different crowd — estimated at more than 2,000 — who gathered near the Lyceum Building on campus where Meredith’s registration was expected to take place under the protection of about 300 armed marshals.

Gen. Edwin Walker of Texas, another staunch segregationist, whipped the crowd into frenzy with a speech clearly designed to incite violence. When the clapping finally ceased, the crowd and marshals came face to face; the confrontation was escalating. The marshals used tear gas to diffuse the situation, but the agitated crowd became an angry mob, hurling rocks and bricks at streetlights, overturning cars, shouting, firing guns, raging, running.

It was not until I witnessed — barely, by someone’s flashlight — the American flag being lowered; the Confederate flag being raised just outside the YMCA building. It was then I cried but not from the tear gas.

There was an eerie silence outside the Department of Journalism Building where some of us worked long into the night to produce The Daily Mississippian. Sidna Brower (Mitchell) was editor-in-chief of the student-run campus newspaper, and she wrote an editorial against the violence that appeared the day after the riot. Titled “The Violence Will Not Help,” the commentary read in part: “This is an appeal to the entire student body and to anyone concerned with the present situation. Not only do the students chance forfeiting their education by participating in riots, but they are bringing dishonor and shame to the University and to the State of Mississippi.” The newspaper urged outsiders to return home and that everyone should not take any action for violence.

Many others spoke out against the violence: church leaders like Episcopal Priest Duncan Gray and professors James Silver, Evans Harrington and other liberal faculty members.

And, there were students who took their own stand.

Mere days after the riot, James Meredith was ushered into the cafeteria by marshals, where he ate his first lunch as the first African-American student at Ole Miss. He was served by only a handful of students who volunteered to work on the line that day. One of them, I’m proud to say, was my future husband.

Katherine Heidinger of Winter Harbor is a retired journalist.