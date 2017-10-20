A different take on Medicaid expansion

By David Jolly

In her Oct. 5 op-ed opposing Medicaid expansion in Maine, Sen. Kimberley Rosen includes a number of statistics about expansion in other states running over budget, with a fairly clear implication that the citizens of those states have ended up footing the bill (e.g. “West Virginia, a state very similar to Maine, ran 46 percent over budget in the first year alone, costing it an additional $198 million.”) I found these figures confusing and misleading given that the federal government paid 100 percent of a state’s Medicaid expansion costs from 2014 through 2016. Thus the cost of any budget overruns in those years was borne by the federal government, not by the state.

It is true that in 2017, states expanding Medicaid began bearing 5 percent of the costs, and from 2020 on, they will pay 10 percent. Still, this is considerably less than states’ share for those who qualify for Medicaid under the eligibility criteria in place prior to expansion. In Maine, this share is 37.2 percent. This means that if Maine expands Medicaid, it will pay 27 percent less of the cost of care for Medicaid recipients newly qualified under expanded Medicaid than it is and will be paying for traditional Medicaid enrollees.

Sen. Rosen also overlooks other important economic points about what Medicaid expansion would mean for Maine:

There would be what economists call a multiplier effect associated with the 525 million federal dollars that came to Maine annually under expansion. Most of those dollars would support direct medical care. The largest part of the cost of that care is labor, and those health care workers paid with Medicaid expansion dollars will be spending much of that money in ways that support their local economy —in grocery stores, restaurants and movie theaters. The nonpartisan health policy journal Health Affairs estimates that the 90 cents that Maine would receive from the federal government for each dollar spent on Medicaid expansion would yield between $1.35 and $1.80 in state economic activity. The state also would reap the benefit of the income taxes paid by those employed because of Medicaid expansion and the sales taxes on the economic activity expansion generates. Right now, through their federal income taxes, the citizens of Maine are subsidizing the health care that 31 states with expanded Medicaid are providing their low-income citizens newly qualified for coverage under the expanded eligibility criteria. Shouldn’t taxpayers in other states be helping to pay for health coverage for low-income persons in Maine? This will only happen if and when Maine expands Medicaid.

Just days ago the Kaiser Family Foundation issued a report based on its review of 153 studies of the effects of expanding Medicaid (https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-effects-of-medicaid-expansion-under-the-aca-updated-findings-from-a-literature-review-september-2017/). Here are a few of its conclusions about the economic impacts of Medicaid expansion:

Multiple studies found that states expanding Medicaid realized budget savings, revenue gains and overall economic growth. New national research found that from 2010 to 2015, there were no significant increases in spending from state funds as a result of Medicaid expansion and no significant reductions in state spending on education, transportation, or other state programs as a result of expansion. Medicaid expansions led to reductions in uninsured hospital visits and uncompensated care costs. (This is a particularly important result for financially strapped and struggling hospitals in rural Maine.)

Economics aside, Sen. Rosen fails to note the primary reason for and benefit of Medicaid expansion — the health coverage it would provide to an additional 64,000 of Maine’s lowest-income citizens. How low? Those whose incomes are at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level ($16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two). For these Mainers, health insurance is currently beyond their financial reach, but having it could be both life-enhancing and life-saving. In fact, a 2012 Harvard School of Public Health study found that expanding Medicaid to low-income adults improved health care outcomes and reduced mortality in three states. One of these states was Maine, which first expanded its Medicaid program back in 2003 under Dirigo Health.

Sen. Rosen concludes that “Medicaid expansion isn’t the answer we’re looking for.” Apparently the many Republican governors who expanded Medicaid in their states disagreed. These included governors in New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, North Dakota, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. They recognized the economic benefit of accepting federal funds for Medicaid expansion, and they saw wisdom in extending health coverage to more low-income citizens under financial terms so favorable to their states. Perhaps some governors even saw this as an ethical obligation.

Sen. Rosen offers an incomplete and misleading economic analysis of Medicaid expansion, and she overlooks the very human and most important argument in its favor.

David Jolly is a resident of Penobscot and a retired associate professor of public health education at North Carolina Central University, where he taught public health policy with a focus on access to health care.