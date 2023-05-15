Hancock County, Maine, is a very desirable place to live. Some lucky souls have been here for generations. Others have found their way here one way or another and decided to stay. The pandemic drove many to try life Downeast because compared to more densely populated places, Maine appeared “safe.”
Regardless of the reasons, the influx of people from away to rural Maine has caused property values to skyrocket and municipal services to be overburdened. The very ingredients that attracted people in the first place are threatened by population increases or population displacement that towns never anticipated.
There is also pressure from incomers for services and amenities that they miss from their previous lives. Those may be professional, cultural or recreational, but whatever they are, in-migration is often followed by pressure on towns to provide the kind of opportunities that existed in the places from which new residents fled.
What makes a livable community? Back in the day, most Maine communities got along under the eyes of three selectmen. They were almost always longtime residents, and many served for decades. The state was out there somewhere but the selectmen managed their towns with little interference.
They knew what their neighbors would tolerate, who was a vocal outlier who held little sway, and who would pitch in when help was needed. Being a selectman was far from an office job. Sweat equity? Oh, yeah. They collected trash, repaired pumps, patched roads, found homes for stray animals and kept the town office open as needed.
It’s different now. The state has taken a closer interest in municipal business, looking over the shoulder of selectmen, decreeing what must be done and what can’t be done. With the backing of the Maine Municipal Association, an amendment to the Maine Constitution was passed that prohibits the state from imposing municipal mandates unless 90 percent of the cost is funded by the state — or the mandate is passed by a two-thirds majority of the Legislature.
A more diverse population, an increasingly complicated municipal bureaucracy and a breakdown of public civility is making it harder to find community members willing to take on the job of managing their towns. Of those who do, it seems that hardly a week goes by that a town worker or elected official does not call it quits, citing the abuse they take as the reason.
One website cites food and clean water, housing and transportation, health care, education and a safe environment as elements of a livable community. Another includes access to shops and services. Many Mainers are used to putting in a lot of miles to find “shops and services” but what happens when there is no access to such services at all?
We have shifted to online shopping, through which we can get pretty much anything we need or want, but at the detriment of local businesses, the jobs and social richness that goes along with them. Our obsessive consumption demands a mountain of packaging, brought to our doors by an army of delivery trucks. No human contact needed.
Communities are short on other basic services. Access to health care is reaching crisis proportions. The care is still good, if you can get it, but that is an increasingly big “if.” The emergency room is there for the big stuff, but for garden variety illness or minor injury, it may be weeks or months before your alleged primary care provider can see you. Who schedules their illnesses that far ahead?
When it comes to the tradesmen who keep our home lives running on an even keel, it is even harder. Plumbers, electricians, carpenters and painters are scarcer than hen’s teeth. And be it health care or home repair, where did all those people go? Are there fewer tradesmen? Studies indicate that the trade workforce is aging, and younger workers are not keen on the jobs. An educational system that devalues the trades does not help.
In the health field, the coronavirus pandemic was the undoing of many a practitioner. It was just too much — the hours, the grief, the personal risk. For others, it is the almighty billing system, the be-all and end-all of every medical practice that drives good practitioners out. Work all day to provide good care, then for several hours “after” work to fight with insurers on behalf of your patients about paying for that care. Carry a killer caseload and limit your time per patient. That’s not practicing medicine.
How can a community maintain a population without these basic services? Is it the same everywhere, rural towns and cities alike? Other states? What are the underlying causes of these “service deserts” and can they be alleviated? We had better find out if we don’t want our communities to be unlivable.
Jill Goldthwait worked for 25 years as a registered nurse at Mount Desert Island Hospital. She has served as a Bar Harbor town councilor and as an independent state senator from Hancock County.
