Offshore

Even as the war in Ukraine commands international headlines, a more consequential contest is taking shape in the Indo-Pacific. The very term, Indo-Pacific, has only recently become standard usage as the security of East Asia and the Western Pacific has become increasingly interlinked with that of South Asia and the Indian Ocean. The busiest trade routes in the world traverse the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea to Japan and across the Pacific to the U.S. A shared future can mean shared benefits and opportunities. In fact, the Indo-Pacific has become a global engine of economic growth — from South Korea to Taiwan to Vietnam to India. But, in recent years, this view of a shared future has also included a sense of threat that comes from one source — China.

This was not always the case. As recently as 20 years ago — even 15 years ago — there was broad optimism across the Indo-Pacific that the overall strategic environment was benign. Economic growth and modernization were transforming the region. It began with Japan, the first nonwestern nation to replicate European and American success in using science and technology harnessed to complex institutions (think IBM or the U.S. Air Force) to create modern, highly productive economies — and capable militaries. As a result, Japan was building and deploying modern aircraft carriers in the 1930s — an extraordinary achievement. After defeat in World War II, Japan focused its national energies on economic advancement.

Marvin Ott is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center of the Smithsonian Institution. He is a summer resident of Cranberry Isles.

Recommended for you