Even as the war in Ukraine commands international headlines, a more consequential contest is taking shape in the Indo-Pacific. The very term, Indo-Pacific, has only recently become standard usage as the security of East Asia and the Western Pacific has become increasingly interlinked with that of South Asia and the Indian Ocean. The busiest trade routes in the world traverse the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea to Japan and across the Pacific to the U.S. A shared future can mean shared benefits and opportunities. In fact, the Indo-Pacific has become a global engine of economic growth — from South Korea to Taiwan to Vietnam to India. But, in recent years, this view of a shared future has also included a sense of threat that comes from one source — China.
This was not always the case. As recently as 20 years ago — even 15 years ago — there was broad optimism across the Indo-Pacific that the overall strategic environment was benign. Economic growth and modernization were transforming the region. It began with Japan, the first nonwestern nation to replicate European and American success in using science and technology harnessed to complex institutions (think IBM or the U.S. Air Force) to create modern, highly productive economies — and capable militaries. As a result, Japan was building and deploying modern aircraft carriers in the 1930s — an extraordinary achievement. After defeat in World War II, Japan focused its national energies on economic advancement.
The rest of Asia had been watching, and very soon, a number of countries began to replicate Japan’s mastery of the arts of modernity. It didn’t hurt that Japanese businessmen and investors were all over the region seeking opportunities to build wealth. By the late 1970s, the process was well underway. But there was a huge missing component — China. Instead of focusing on economic modernization, Mao’s China focused on ideological transformation. Intoxicated with visions of a perfect communist society, Mao launched one mass campaign after another, from the Great Leap Forward (1950s) to the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution (1960s and 1970s). Medical professionals today might well conclude that Mao was clinically insane. In any case, his demented crusades tore Chinese society apart and left the country deeply impoverished at his death in 1976.
After a tumultuous period of elite infighting, a new paramount leader emerged in the person of Deng Xiaoping. Deng made it clear that his priorities were very different than Mao’s. “I don’t care if the cat is black or white; I care whether it catches mice.” Translation: I don’t care about ideology; I care about results — building a modern, prosperous and powerful nation. These were effectively the same priorities that animated governments from Seoul to Singapore to New Delhi. For the rest of the region, Deng’s ascension was a godsend. Under Mao, China had supported North Korea’s invasion of the south as well as violent revolutionary movements across Southeast Asia — while forcing the Dalai Lama to flee Tibet for sanctuary in India. Mao’s China had been a constant source of disruption and conflict. Deng’s China wanted to be a partner in modernizing the region. It was a win-win vision and it held for nearly 30 years.
However, by the beginning of the second decade of this century, storm clouds were gathering. Chinese officials began to adopt a more assertive, nationalistic tone. The South China Sea, international waters throughout history, were declared to be part of China. The 20th century had been America’s, but the 21st century would be China’s. China’s military modernization, with a focus on the navy, was already well advanced. Then, in 2013, a new Chinese leader emerged — Xi Jinping. Xi soon made it clear that he had a very ambitious, expansive view of China’s future (“China’s great rejuvenation”). History, geography and culture made China the natural leader of Asia. The South China Sea had been part of China “since ancient times.” When Xi met with President Obama, he declared that the two nations would adopt a “new model of great power relations.” In the past, when a new rising power (China) was supplanting an older declining power (America), war often resulted as the older power resisted the logic of history. But, as Xi saw it, the U.S. would be wise enough to recognize the inevitable and withdraw its military presence from Asia, ceding the region to China — a precursor to ceding global leadership to Beijing.
Needless to say, Washington did not accept Xi’s formulation. Instead, the Obama administration adopted a “pivot” in U.S. security priorities and resources toward Asia. The Biden administration has acted on the same impulse — assembling a growing coalition of allies and partners seeking to resist China’s hegemonic ambitions. The result, not surprisingly, is a growing militarization of the region as tensions rise. The epicenter of this new strategic contest is Taiwan — claimed by China as its territory and supported by the U.S. U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion is widely seen as having heavy implications for what might happen with Taiwan.
The one thing Washington and Beijing seem to agree on is that bilateral relations have become dangerously ill-tempered. President Biden met with President Xi in November and both leaders agreed that the two governments needed to talk. The Chinese spy balloon torpedoed the first effort to do that. But last week, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security advisor, met with China’s top diplomat in Vienna. This came after China’s foreign minister indicated that arresting the downward spiral in U.S.-China relations was Beijing’s “top priority.” It will probably be some time before we know how much was or was not accomplished in Vienna. The initial indications seem positive: the two officials met for over eight hours over two days; the White House described the talks as “substantive and constructive.” There was little publicity, no theatrics — all very low profile. That’s good.
Marvin Ott is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center of the Smithsonian Institution. He is a summer resident of Cranberry Isles.
Marvin Ott is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center of the Smithsonian Institution. He is a summer resident of Cranberry Isles.