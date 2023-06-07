911 misdials happen. A caller might type in the wrong number or mistakenly initiate a pocket dial. That deactivated phone you let your kid play with turns out to have one remaining function: calling for help. Perhaps your smartwatch perceived a danger that does not exist. Or maybe you did dial 911 but quickly hung up after realizing what you thought was an emergency was not. An occasional human or technological error is to be expected. There is a threshold, however, at which open lines of communication can get clogged up with unnecessary calls. At that point, public safety is in danger. Not to mention the sanity of the dispatchers and officers who must document and follow up on each and every one of those calls.
Over Memorial Day weekend, the Hancock County Regional Communications Center fielded 42 accidental 911 calls in a single day — not counting phones that called multiple times. One line called upward of 10 times. Most of the calls, according to the agency, could have been avoided if the unintended callers had disabled the emergency SOS feature on their smartphones. The feature automatically calls emergency services if the user holds down the side button and one of the volume buttons at the same time. Handy if used as intended, less so if the reason those buttons got pushed was because the phone was rattling around in a purse, shaken in a boat’s cup holder or jostled during a bumpy ATV ride. The setting can be disabled under Settings – Emergency SOS on an iPhone. Androids have a similar feature.