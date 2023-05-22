Finally, a public advocate willing to speak out against solar programs that are fueling large electric rate increases in Maine. And the reaction … the solar industry, which has been heavily subsidized in Maine since its inception, doesn’t like it. Their argument, that fewer solar farms than what are currently in queue will actually get built, only means that fewer of them will make it through the feeding frenzy generated by an expansion of the state’s Net Energy Billing program. It doesn’t change the fact that solar is heavily subsidized and both the direct and indirect costs will continue to grow, causing steep electric rate increases.
If solar could stand on its own two feet, the answer is simple. Allow solar to compete in the market like all other generators. But it can’t. The solar industry in Maine wants you to believe that solar is the cheapest form of generation available today. It is true that unsubsidized solar energy in places like Arizona, New Mexico and Florida costs between 3 and 6 cents per kilowatt-hour. These are 500-acre or larger solar farms producing only energy, built on flat, low-cost land and producing it at high-capacity factors. Larger solar projects built in Maine, with the help of federal subsidies, may get below 10 cents, but most, especially the smaller ones, still can’t compete. Why can’t they? Because Maine has 50 percent less sun than those states. Our solar farms are small. And solar annual capacity factors are 15 percent or less and less than 10 percent in the winter.