How we go about ending the Ukraine War depends to a large degree on how we understand its causes. On the one hand, if Putin’s sole goal is to take back Ukraine, if he is driven by imperial ambitions, then a case can be made for the current U.S. approach. Short of world war, help Ukraine drive Russia from its soil. On the other hand, if Putin’s invasion also represents pushback against heedless NATO expansion, if legitimate security concerns in part prompted Putin’s invasion, then a case can be made for negotiations now. In brief: Give Putin an incentive to withdraw from Ukraine by signaling flexibility on NATO expansion.
Most assume that Putin’s goal is to make Ukraine part of Russia. As Antony Blinken put it this past March, Putin wants to “remove Ukraine from the map.” This view certainly has merit. Putin’s belief that Ukraine is an illegitimate state, that Russia and Ukraine are “one people,” suggests territorial conquest as his motive. It is important, though, to balance Putin’s imperial rhetoric against his statements opposing NATO expansion. “I see nothing but humiliation for Russia if you proceed [with NATO expansion],” Boris Yeltsin told President Clinton in 1995. “It’s a new form of encirclement.” Putin has for years expressed similar outrage. “NATO expansion represents a serious provocation that reduces the level of mutual trust,” he stated in 2007. In 2014, he added: “NATO remains a military alliance, and we are against [NATO] making itself at home right in our backyard.” In June 2021, Biden left his meeting with Putin, stating: “He still, I believe, is concerned about being, quote, ‘encircled’…that we, in fact, are looking to take him down....”