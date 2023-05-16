Obituaries

Franklin

Terry Howard Lunt died peacefully at home in Franklin on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 73 years old. Born on May 16, 1949, and raised in Camden, he spent many idyllic summers with his family at his favorite place on Earth, Marshall Island. Throughout his life he was a salesman and small business owner including grocery and hardware stores on Swan’s Island and East Coast Video in Ellsworth.

Tags

