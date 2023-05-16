Terry Howard Lunt died peacefully at home in Franklin on May 14, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 73 years old. Born on May 16, 1949, and raised in Camden, he spent many idyllic summers with his family at his favorite place on Earth, Marshall Island. Throughout his life he was a salesman and small business owner including grocery and hardware stores on Swan’s Island and East Coast Video in Ellsworth.
Terry had a very strong connection to the ocean, being happiest on, in or near it. He had been around boats his entire life and they were a huge part of who he was. He also loved driving cars fast but was proud of the high gas mileage he could achieve when he wasn’t. Terry was a very skilled cribbage player, who always won (unless he let you win). He loved action and comedy movies, as well as good music, having attended many amazing concerts in his life. Terry had an infectious laugh and smile that would appear when he told stories of the many crazy adventures that he was so proud of. He was a creature of habit and lived life his way, which included eating dessert first. He was able to fit in with any group and was a “Dad” to many. He loved going hunting and fishing for the camaraderie that came with it. Friends and family were the most important thing to Terry; he was one of a kind and made everyone around him feel special.
For the past 20 years, Terry was a snowbird, spending winters in Sebring, Fla. He lived life to the fullest with his Margaritaville camper lifestyle. He loved having the fastest golf cart, dominating at water volleyball games and going on numerous adventures with great friends. One of his favorites places was the Sebring racetrack, where he volunteered and raced his TransAm.
Terry was known for his signature style: sunglasses, blue shirt, boat shoes, and his favorite coffee cup in hand. He brought joy to everyone he met.
He will forever be remembered and loved by his daughter Kelly, her husband, John, his son Barrett, grandson Bentley, girlfriend Marty, and many, many friends.
A private celebration of Terry’s life will be planned for this summer.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth.