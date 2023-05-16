Mount Desert
Robert Barry Fernald, 89, died on Friday, May 12, 2023, at an Ellsworth hospital. He was born March 25, 1934, in the village of Somesville in the town of Mount Desert, a son of John S. and G. Pauline (Crosby) Fernald.
Bob grew up in Somesville and attended Mount Desert schools, graduating from high school in Northeast Harbor in 1952. He continued his studies at New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, becoming a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Maine in 1955.
He married Jean Elaine Graves in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 at Fort Knox, in Kentucky, where he met Peter Blynn and Larry Mauriello and their wives, Shirley and Dot, who became lifelong friends to Bob and Jean.
As a funeral director and businessman in Somesville, Bob worked alongside his cousins Thomas J. Fernald and William C. Fernald. He stayed active as a licensed funeral director for 63 years, working for 35 of those years with his daughter Lauri at Jordan-Fernald.
Bob was a Mason for more than 60 years. As an Anah Shriner, he belonged to the Anah Convertibles Unit, serving as its treasurer for 25 years. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 150.
He was an original member of the board of directors at the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary in Somesville. He served on the board of directors at Union Trust Co. of Ellsworth. He also belonged to the Lions Club. He was sexton at Brookside Cemetery for more than 50 years.
Bob loved living in Somesville, where he and Jean supported local organizations including Acadia Repertory Theatre, Somesville Library Association, Somesville Landing Corporation and the Mount Desert Historical Society.
As a student, Bob attended many Boston Red Sox games at Fenway Park, where he became a fan. He followed the Red Sox for the rest of his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jean G. Fernald, of Mount Desert; son Barry P. Fernald and daughter-in-law Sarah A. Ballingal of Wepham, Arundel, West Sussex, UK; daughter Lauri E. Fernald and partner Margaret M. Sumpter of Mount Desert; grandson Alan C. Fernald of Portland, Maine; granddaughter Madeleine L. Fernald and her husband, Tyler L. Ferguson, of Rochester, Minn., and great-grandson Leo Fernald Ferguson, and grandchildren’s mother, Diane M. Banfield, his nephews Cecil Fernald and wife, Julie; Stephen Fernald and wife, Wanda; niece Penny Fernald; special “nephew” Jay Fernald and wife, Casey, and their family; and longtime family friend, Pam Bourque. He was predeceased by his brother John S. Fernald Jr. and sister-in-law Betty W. Fernald.
Friends are invited to call 4-6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert, ME 04660. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 35 South Shore Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662, with interment at Brookside Cemetery in Somesville.
Those who desire may make contributions in Bob’s memory to Maine Community Foundation, for the A.C. Fernald Family Fund (which supports Somesville charities), 245 Main St., Ellsworth, ME 04605 or Mount Desert Lodge No. 140, A.F. & A.M., P.O. Box 315, Mount Desert, ME 04660. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.