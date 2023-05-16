On April 8, 2023, Norris Leach, 91, went to be with the Lord and to reunite with his best friend and love of his life for over 70 years, wife Gladys Leach. Norris was surrounded by many of his family members all confident in Jesus Christ’s love for him as Norris made the journey into the next life.
Norris was a self-taught man with many incredible talents including, carpentry, plumbing, electrician, music, as well as teaching himself how to speak the German language. He served our country during the Korean Conflict while in the National Guard. He loved to attend church, hunt with his family, bowling with his crew, and was an excellent bass guitar player. He formed a band called “City Lights” and played across the state for many years. He later created a gospel band known as “Lighthouse Gospel” with his best friends Charlie Bishop and Vernon Hunt.
Both Gladys and Norris, aka “Nena and Beempa” (to his grandchildren), had unconditional love and pride for their family.
Survived by: his sister Doris Adams, son Stan Leach and wife, Diane, son Tim Leach and wife, Rhonda, daughter Wendy Leach and partner Phil. Grandchildren Adrienne Wylder, Josh Leach and wife, Emily, Kaylee Richards and husband, Paul, Brett Leach, Chris Leach and wife, Hannah, Anna-Jane Macomber and husband, Matt, and Andrew Findlay. Great-grandchildren Bryan, Christian, Fiona, Leni, Hannah, Izzy, Oskar, Wyatt, Jordyn and Jaxon.
A remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to noon at 398 Front Ridge Road, Orland. There will be a potluck directly after. Grills will be available to use, and power for crockpots. There will also be an acknowledgement of life during church services at the United Methodist Church in Bucksport on Sunday, May 28.