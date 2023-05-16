Obituaries

Orland

On April 8, 2023, Norris Leach, 91, went to be with the Lord and to reunite with his best friend and love of his life for over 70 years, wife Gladys Leach. Norris was surrounded by many of his family members all confident in Jesus Christ’s love for him as Norris made the journey into the next life.

Tags

Recommended for you