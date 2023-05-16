Margaret Haskell Thurston, 70, passed away at home on May 7, 2023. The eldest daughter of George and Ruth (Smart) Thurston, Margaret was born in Sorrento in 1952, and attended schools in Sorrento, Sullivan and Machiasport. A 1970 graduate of Machias Memorial High School, she graduated from the University of Maine at Orono as a French major.
While at Maine, Margaret earned distinction as one of the first women to participate in a coed varsity sport as a member of the riflery team. After a stint in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves, Margaret earned a Masters in Linguistics from The Ohio State University. She had a long and distinguished career as a linguist in the Department of Defense in the D.C. area.
Although life took her to many different places, Margaret was always a Mainer at heart and retired to Sullivan, where she was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth and the Sullivan-Sorrento Historical Society.
Margaret had broad interests including travel far and near, genealogy, wooden ships, old cemeteries and family adventures. She had a lively intellect with a love of words and language and was a loyal fan of the Orioles and Red Sox.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Thurston, of Machias, brother Tom (Fuzzy) Thurston and Liz Conrad of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and sisters Betsy Thurston of Machias, Cathy and Jim Kotredes of Brewer, Ellen and Jim Pletz of Wilmington, Del., and Sally Thurston of Maynard, Mass. Margaret was close to her many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as her cousin Roger Thurston of Lexington, Ky. Margaret was predeceased by her father, George Thurston. Margaret maintained lifelong friendships with school and college classmates, as well as Air Force friends and professional colleagues.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth at 121 Bucksport Road, Ellsworth. A reception will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory can be made to the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, P.O. Box 150, Hancock, ME 04640 or Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1672, Ellsworth, ME 04605.