Sullivan

Margaret Haskell Thurston, 70, passed away at home on May 7, 2023. The eldest daughter of George and Ruth (Smart) Thurston, Margaret was born in Sorrento in 1952, and attended schools in Sorrento, Sullivan and Machiasport. A 1970 graduate of Machias Memorial High School, she graduated from the University of Maine at Orono as a French major.

