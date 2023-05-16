Laurence (Larry) E. Reynolds passed away, after a brief battle with cancer, as the sun rose on the morning of May 10, 2023, in his home with family at his side. Larry was born on March 25, 1949, the first child of Daniel and Beverly (Bridges) Reynolds.
Larry spent most of his adult life employed at the paper mill in Bucksport, first St. Regis, then Champion, and then International Paper. In 1994, while still employed at the mill, he and his wife, Freda, opened the Bayview Take-out in Penobscot. They ran the business for about 23 years. He truly enjoyed this chapter of his life until declining health forced him to give it up. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his kids, family and friends. He loved being at one camp or another all over the region sharing stories and laughter and playing cribbage. He also lobstered and crabbed in his off time, went smelting and caught alewives to be used for bait and to be smoked and eaten, as his dad had done before him. Larry was a thoughtful man who always made sure the lonely elderly people about town had a holiday meal, alewives, smelts or anything else they might want or need.
Larry was predeceased by his eldest child Larry, his grandson Isaiah and both his parents. Larry is survived by his wife, Freda, his three children: Jody, Eddie, and Jason, all of Penobscot, his grandchildren: twins Justin and Joshua, both of Mesa, Ariz., Jacob (Grace) of Penobscot, Arianna of Bangor, Coby of Penobscot, Regan Pearce of Orland and Lia of Bangor, his brothers: Danny (Donna) of Connecticut and Kenny (Jerri) of Penobscot, a very loved and special aunt, Patty Bridges of Verona Island, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Bay Cemetery in Penobscot on May 20, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with a gathering at Larry’s home/Bayview to follow.