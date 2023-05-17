Daniel H. Fairbrother, 72, of Columbia Falls. May 6 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Riverview Cemetery in Bucksport.
Hancock County
Don D. “Don” Allen, 91, of Bar Harbor. Dec. 4, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Deborah A. Darling, 74, of Bar Harbor and Sarasota, Fla. May 10 at a Bangor hospital. A Mass of Christian burial was held on May 16 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor.
Alexei Evsikov, 50, of Bar Harbor, Aug. 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bar Harbor Congregational Church.
Robert Barry Fernald, 89, of Mount Desert. May 12 at an Ellsworth hospital. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Jordan-Fernald in Mount Desert. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at St. Mary’s-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Northeast Harbor with interment at Brookside Cemetery in Somesville.
Peter Arthur Goldstein, 70, of Zolfo Springs, Fla., and Gouldsboro. May 14.
Katherine A. Hamor, 72, of Bar Harbor. Oct. 17, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Robert “Bob” Haraden, 100, of Bozeman, Mont., formerly of Bar Harbor. April 2. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hope Lutheran Church, in Bozeman.
Norris E. Leach, 91, of Orland. April 8. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 27, at 398 Front Ridge Road in Orland.
Terry Howard Lunt, 73, of Franklin. May 14, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held this summer.
Melissa Sue (Pete) Merchant, 44, of Prospect Harbor. May 5. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at Prospect Harbor Cemetery.
Deborah Swope O’Brien, 69, of Stuart, Fla., and Birch Harbor. April 19. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, Pa.
James “Jim” Randall Reed, 92, of Brunswick and Somesville. May 1. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Assembly of God Church in Ellsworth.
Laurence “Larry” E. Reynolds, 74, of Penobscot. May 10, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Bay Cemetery in Penobscot.
Gus Swanson Jr., 91, of Chandler, Ariz., formerly of Bar Harbor. April 12 at his home.
Margaret Haskell Thurston, 70, of Sullivan. May 7 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth with a reception to follow.