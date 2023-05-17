Obituaries

Bar Harbor

Alexei Evsikov unexpectedly and tragically died on Aug. 25, 2022, from an accident. Born on July 26, 1972, to Tatyana and Vadim, Alexei grew up both in Novosibirsk, Siberia and Kyiv, Ukraine. He often spent summers with his maternal grandfather, Daniel Kruk, in Crimea searching for artifacts among the ancient Greek and Roman ruins. In the 1990s, he spent one year as an exchange student in Evanston, Ill., and later he moved to Bar Harbor in 2000 to pursue his scientific career.

Tags

Recommended for you