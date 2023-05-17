Alexei Evsikov unexpectedly and tragically died on Aug. 25, 2022, from an accident. Born on July 26, 1972, to Tatyana and Vadim, Alexei grew up both in Novosibirsk, Siberia and Kyiv, Ukraine. He often spent summers with his maternal grandfather, Daniel Kruk, in Crimea searching for artifacts among the ancient Greek and Roman ruins. In the 1990s, he spent one year as an exchange student in Evanston, Ill., and later he moved to Bar Harbor in 2000 to pursue his scientific career.
Alexei was a great scientist and significantly advanced the fields of bioinformatics and transposons. After a master’s in cytology and genetics at Novosibirsk State University and a Ph.D. in molecular genetics at Kiev State University, he immigrated from Ukraine to train at The Jackson Laboratory, Bar Harbor, as a postdoctoral trainee and promoted to associate research scientist before becoming the director of bioinformatics at the USF Morsani College of Medicine and then joined the research department at the VA Healthcare System at Bay Pines. His contributions to science were numerous and included the development of important, internationally recognized bioinformatics databases, such as MouseCyc and PRO, and his work with transcriptomics and metabolomics defined key cellular signaling pathways. His early studies focused on reproduction and development. He identified transposons and molecular mechanisms critical for the egg-to-embryo transition and discovered genetic pathways that are conserved throughout evolution. These publications, in Science and other journals, were cited by other researchers over 3,000 times. This foundational research focused on the essence of our existence and made major advances helping to understand how life begins. As faculty and co-director, he discovered how much he enjoyed teaching and interacting with students in his classes. More recently with graduate and medical students, he expanded his biomedical research to the roles of transposons to cancer, neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease and regeneration in Nematostella, a Florida sea anemone.
Personally for Alexei, his greatest achievement was his family: Carrie, Esperanza and Rafael. His life’s dream, as written in his high school yearbook, was to “become a serious man” and “a team in science, family and life.” Observed by many, Alexei and Carrie were truly one and a robust team in science, family and life. Together they established their Epigenetics and Functional Genomics Laboratory with Esperanza and Rafael also joining on bioinformatics and science experiments. Alexei’s sheer joys were spending time with Esperanza and Rafael, especially in nature, from hiking, foraging wild mushrooms, to sledding together at Kebo. He loved cross-country skiing throughout Acadia, especially around Eagle Lake. Alexei’s affection of community showed brightest at the farmers market helping “Farma” Bob of Sunset Acres Farm along with the kids. In Florida, he loved swimming, snorkeling and shelling on the Gulf Coast beaches, canoeing on the river, and the thrill of amusement rides, from mild to wild, all alongside his beloved boy and girl.
Alexei will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was a witty, caring and considerate friend, husband, doting father, teacher and colleague. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, powerful intellect, willingness to help others and keen sense of humor. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help support the education of his children, Esperanza and Rafael (https://gofund.me/403e65c4).