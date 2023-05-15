Waterfront

AUGUSTA — An Act to Amend the Laws Governing Working Waterfront Covenants was signed into law May 8, greatly expanding opportunities for protecting Maine’s remaining working waterfronts, the Island Institute announced this week. Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook) introduced the bill, with Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) a co-sponsor.

“Maine’s fishing industry accounts for nearly $1 billion in annual revenues and it’s an industry under pressure from many sides,” Rielly said in a press release. “Saving Maine’s working waterfront properties from conversion to non-commercial uses is one way to protect our fishing heritage.”