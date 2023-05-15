GOULDSBORO — Voters will decide whether a revised harbor ordinance will take effect after Town Meeting June 14. The ordinance would require boat owners to apply for a mooring and allow the Select Board to set mooring fees where none now exist.
At a May 11 public hearing, Harbormaster Mike Pinkham suggested annual mooring fees of $100 for residents and $200 for nonresidents.
“It’s pay to play,” he said, noting that the fee revenue would help pay the harbormaster’s salary. “It’s brand new for Gouldsboro, but every town in Maine has a [mooring] fee.”
As proposed, the ordinance would also allow the town to hire a deputy harbormaster, ban overnight parking at any town facility, and allow only marine harvesters and those involved in recreational activities on town wharves and landings — with no buying, transferring or selling of marine products permitted.
It also expands the Harbor Committee from five to seven members, sets Nov. 1 for the removal of all recreational watercraft and requires improperly moored vessels be moved per the harbormaster’s instructions, or for the harbormaster to move the vessel if the owner fails to do so, both at the owner’s expense.
“In Corea Harbor, you couldn’t shoehorn a boat in there it was so tight,” Pinkahm said after the hearing. “Some boats in Corea Harbor, when the wind’s just right, they touch each other. I think everyone will be amendable to this.”
Pinkham began working on the revisions, with the Harbor Committee, after taking the part-time harbormaster position last August.
“When I was hired, [the Select Board] wanted me to bring the harbor ordinance up to date and start getting things in order,” Pinkham said. “My philosophy is, I’d rather be proactive than reactive, so when I presented what needed to be changed and we discussed it, that’s the way we looked at it.”
In other action, the Select Board approved extending a town moratorium on large-scale aquaculture development for another six months. Voters had first passed the moratorium banning 10-acre-plus aquaculture ventures in November 2021 in the midst of American Aquafarms’ bid to construct an open-pen salmon farm in Frenchman Bay.
American Aquafarms has since stepped away from the project, after state agencies terminated its application in 2022 but Dana Rice, select board chairperson, noted there was no reason not to again extend it the moratorium.
Moratoriums, by law, last up to but not more than 180 days and can be extended if the problem that prompted the moratorium still exists and reasonable progress is being made to alleviate the problem — like drafting an ordinance. This is the third extension the Select Board has approved.
Ted O’Meara, a Frenchman Bay United board member who handles its communication needs, said the nonprofit has been watching the process with much interest.
“American Aquafarms was a wakeup call to a lot of people,” he said. “I don’t think any of us expected this type of development in [Frenchman] Bay.”
Drafting an ordinance is a very complicated process, he noted. “ I think the town of Gouldsboro should take as much time as it needs to get it right. [This] is a good sign they’re really being diligent about getting it right.”