A boat moored in Prospect Harbor at sunset. The town of Gouldsboro will vote next month on setting mooring fees for commercial and recreational vessels in all town harbors.

GOULDSBORO — Voters will decide whether a revised harbor ordinance will take effect after Town Meeting June 14. The ordinance would require boat owners to apply for a mooring and allow the Select Board to set mooring fees where none now exist.

At a May 11 public hearing, Harbormaster Mike Pinkham suggested annual mooring fees of $100 for residents and $200 for nonresidents.