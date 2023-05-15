BANGOR — As offshore wind energy planning for the Gulf of Maine continues, the fertile fishing grounds in Lobster Management Area 1 are still part of the final “call” area for potential federal leases, concerning fishermen and the organizations that represent them.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the final call area April 26, and met with state, tribal and other members of its Gulf of Maine Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force in a public meeting at the Cross Insurance Center May 10-11.
The final call area removed 160,000 acres of the 9.8 million acres that make up the Request for Interest area released for potential developers.
“Very little was taken off the table,” said Meredith Mendelson, deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources. She asked if a similar reduction could be expected for the draft Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) and final WEAs.
“In Stonington, 78 percent of revenue that operates the community comes from fishing. Over 90 percent of lobster caught in the U.S. comes from Gulf of Maine,” said Virginia Olsen, political director and executive liaison for the Maine Lobstering Union Local 207 (MLU). She is concerned that LMA 1 will be open to offshore wind development.
“I do not think our concerns are being heard enough,” Olsen told The American after the BOEM meeting. “No fishermen will endorse or support offshore wind, but we will stand up and say, if it is coming, it can’t be placed in the middle of our fishing grounds.”
The MLU is submitting a procurement bill into legislation “that will incentivize development outside of LMA 1,” Olsen said. “This bill helps to push it outside. It also gives Maine a tool to go to BOEM and say, ‘Hey, Maine is putting a priority on our natural resources and financially supporting the development outside [its] lobstering grounds.’ We need assurance that you will not just lease that area to Massachusetts or New Hampshire and run the cable there.”
BOEM is accepting public comments on the final call area through June 12, as it continues spatial mapping and analysis and reviews data across several topics of concern, including environmental and infrastructure. Comments should include science-based justifications and evidence to support further narrowing of the lease area.
In particular, BOEM seeks comments on LMA 1, Platt’s Bank and the Massachusetts restricted area between the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank.
“The process results in a continuous pattern of reduction” of the lease area, Seth Theuerkauf, BOEM project manager, said. In the Gulf of Mexico, BOEM reduced the 3,000,000-acre call area by 99 percent for the final lease area based on information received during the lease process.
But the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, which is “strongly opposed” to offshore wind development, remains concerned over LMA 1, Executive Director Patrice McCarron told The American.
“While the Maine Lobstermen’s Association is pleased that BOEM is at least seeking comment on the Maine’s fishing industry’s proposal to prohibit offshore wind within Lobster Management Area 1, there certainly is no guarantee that it will be adopted,” she said.
BOEM will next determine draft Wind Energy Areas in the Gulf of Maine, following public comments and additional data, including that from spatial mapping and analysis. The draft WEAs will be released in late summer, followed by a public comment period and task force feedback prior to releasing the final WEAs.
“At some point you run out of time,” said James Morris, a marine ecologist involved in spatial mapping and analysis in the Gulf of Maine for the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
But with Requests for Interest resulting in vetted responses from five offshore wind companies, where a company wants to lease also plays a role in determining WEAs.
“Developer’s RFIs are one factor of many,” Theuerkauf told The American.
Olsen noted the difficulty of participating in Zoom meetings. The May BOEM meeting was its first in-person meeting held outside of Portland.
“We want to look the person we are speaking to in the eye and have a conversation,” Olsen said. “We still make agreements with a handshake and consider them a done deal.”
Some lobstermen did weigh in at the BOEM meeting
“Probably the most important thing you can wrap your mind around is the size,” Portland lobsterman John Williamson said. “Understand the scale of what you’re about to do. You’re introducing a major industrial activity to what is now a wilderness ecology. Fishermen depend on that.”
Trescott fisherman Bill Anderson suggested taking a drive through eastern Hancock and Washington counties where land-based wind farms operate.
“Wind energy is a good thing,” he said. “Drive up Route 9 and you’ll see wind turbines and miles and miles of land that can be used.”
For information, maps and updates on BOEM’s leasing process in the Gulf of Maine, visit www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/maine/gulf-maine.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a figure in an earlier version of the story. The call area identified in the Gulf of Mexico by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was originally 3,000,000 acres before it was reduced based on information received during the lease process.