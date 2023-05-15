Waterfront

BANGOR — As offshore wind energy planning for the Gulf of Maine continues, the fertile fishing grounds in Lobster Management Area 1 are still part of the final “call” area for potential federal leases, concerning fishermen and the organizations that represent them.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released the final call area April 26, and met with state, tribal and other members of its Gulf of Maine Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force in a public meeting at the Cross Insurance Center May 10-11.