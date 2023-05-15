On a spectacular spring day with temperatures in the 60s and a northwesterly wind blowing 10-15 knots, MDI Trojans Alex Donahue and Charlotte Stanley tack downwind in boat 5 in the Pen Bay League Regatta May 6.
John Macauley Photo
The George Stevens Academy Eagles hone their skills on the water.
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School sailing team raced to a fourth-place finish in the Pen Bay League Regatta on May 6, four points behind the George Stevens Academy Eagles. Oceanside and Islesboro grabbed the one and two spots, respectively, in the four-team event.
The season’s final regatta will be Sat., May 20, hosted by Maine Maritime Academy.
The 10 sailors who comprise the MDI Trojans are mostly freshmen, coach John Macauley noted, as the team rebuilds after the pandemic years.
“Pre-COVID, we were a spring high school team with some talented veterans,” he noted. But this season, with a roster mostly of sailors unseasoned in competitive racing, “our performance has been spotty, with some bright spots,” he said.
One bright spot is coaching help from a former team member. “A great addition this year has been assistant coach Lucas Ingebritson, who I coached when he was in high school,” Macauley said. “[He] is able to get in the boats with the sailors and teach some skills.”
Compounding the issue is that high school racing, hosted through Sail Maine in Portland, is changing, he noted, “drifting more towards a team racing format that requires 12 committed sailors just to practice.”
The Trojans “rarely” have enough sailors to practice team racing effectively, which is critical given that the racing tactics are very different than fleet racing, which we are accustomed to,” Macauley said.
“But we have had more interest from young sailors, and although we are in the early stages of rebuilding, this group shows promise,” he said. “We may eventually have enough sailors to be competitive in team racing.”
In past years, the Trojans would test their sailing skills against the GSA Eagles throughout the season before the Downeast Regatta would bring high school teams from Maine and New England to Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) for the state championships.
The pandemic suspended the annual regatta, but GSA sailing coach Sharon Seymour-Johnson said it will return in 2024.
“Having a strong team at GSA greatly improves the outlook for high school sailing Downeast,” he said. “MDI and GSA plan to return to running joint practices once a week alternating between MMA and Southwest Harbor. We also plan to resurrect the Welles Cup, which began years ago as an annual team racing event between MDI and GSA.”
Seymour-Johnson said the Eagles show grit and, for some, have racing experience. “The greatest challenges in the season were the weather as it can be very windy in the spring,” she noted.