The repair is complete and the lane re-opened.

ELLSWORTH — The right lane heading northbound on High Street/Route 3 is closed Tuesday south of Cadillac Mountain Sports. A storm drain basin cover has failed and requires emergency repair.

A 75-foot portion of the lane will be closed throughout the day Tuesday, July 25, for repairs. Drivers are asked to proceeed cautiously and to give space to the road crew.

