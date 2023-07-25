alert Update: High Street lane reopened after emergency repair Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Update The repair is complete and the lane re-opened. ELLSWORTH — The right lane heading northbound on High Street/Route 3 is closed Tuesday south of Cadillac Mountain Sports. A storm drain basin cover has failed and requires emergency repair.A 75-foot portion of the lane will be closed throughout the day Tuesday, July 25, for repairs. Drivers are asked to proceeed cautiously and to give space to the road crew. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Ellsworth Recommended for you Popular Seven-hour standoff ends in suicide Aging candlepin bowling alley held together with gum and heart Maine Marine Patrol recovers body of Gray man from Penobscot River Million dollar cash bails sought in Lamoine shooting Body recovered from Penobscot River after man jumps from bridge Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features