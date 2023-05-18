Stonington man arrested after fire By Jennifer Osborn Jennifer Osborn News Reporter Author email May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Police arrested the owner of this home at 31 School St. in Stonington and charged him with arson following a fire there May 17. MAINE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STONINGTON — The state Fire Marshal's Office arrested a Stonington man and charged him with arson following a fire at his home on May 17.Lt. Tom Pickering of the Maine State Police said George St. Amand, 33, was taken to the Hancock County Jail following his arrest.The arrest came after the Stonington Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 31 School St. shortly after 11 a.m. on May 17.Pickering said after the fire was extinguished, the Fire Department requested the assistance of the Fire Marshal’s Office.Investigators from that office responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, which resulted in St. Amand's arrest.Pickering said St. Amand is expected to make an initial court appearance on Friday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with his arrest.Fire departments from Deer Isle, Sedgwick, Brooklin and Blue Hill assisted the Stonington Fire Department, Pickering said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Stonington Jennifer Osborn News Reporter Jennifer Osborn is a St. Louis, Mo. native and has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has a husband and a 19-year-old son. Author email Follow Jennifer Osborn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Former Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant on the auction block DNA testing to be used to ID victim in fatal fire Lamoine teacher named Hancock County Teacher of the Year Bunker’s Wharf to reopen under new ownership Hancock County Sheriff's log week of May 11 Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists