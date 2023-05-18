News

stonington fire aftermath

Police arrested the owner of this home at 31 School St. in Stonington and charged him with arson following a fire there May 17.

 MAINE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY PHOTO

STONINGTON — The state Fire Marshal's Office arrested a Stonington man and charged him with arson following a fire at his home on May 17.

Lt. Tom Pickering of the Maine State Police said George St. Amand, 33, was taken to the Hancock County Jail following his arrest.

