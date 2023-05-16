News

Susan Wells

Susan Wells has been hired as the new teaching principal of Sedgwick Elementary School.

 COURTESY OF SUSAN WELLS

SEDGWICK — Deer Isle-Stonington elementary teacher Susan Wells has been hired to replace Carla Magoon as Sedgwick Elementary School’s teaching principal.

In January, Magoon announced her resignation effective June 30, citing a lack of support.

