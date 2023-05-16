SEDGWICK — Deer Isle-Stonington elementary teacher Susan Wells has been hired to replace Carla Magoon as Sedgwick Elementary School’s teaching principal.
In January, Magoon announced her resignation effective June 30, citing a lack of support.
SEDGWICK — Deer Isle-Stonington elementary teacher Susan Wells has been hired to replace Carla Magoon as Sedgwick Elementary School’s teaching principal.
In January, Magoon announced her resignation effective June 30, citing a lack of support.
Wells said she has worked in public education for 30 years.
She currently teaches second and third grades at Deer Isle-Stonington.
“My experience includes working with students aged pre-K-8,” Wells said. “I recently achieved my Masters of Educational Leadership at UMF [University of Maine-Farmington] and am therefore credentialed to be a principal.”
Wells said the principalship at Sedgwick Elementary appeals to her because it includes a teaching position.
“It is my vision to remain close to the experience of being a teacher while supporting the SES [Sedgwick Elementary School] staff in taking the school to the next level of excellence,” she said. “Outgoing principal Carla Magoon created and maintained an atmosphere of connected collegiality amongst the staff.”
“Working at a peaceful place where the teachers want to increase their ability to serve students through project-based learning, social emotional learning and strong academics has been a priority for me,” Wells said. “Becoming the principal of SES and serving the community of Sedgwick is a dream come true.”
Wells will be principal effective July 1.
But first, the PTF and School Board are organizing a potluck on Friday, June 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. for community members and students to meet Wells.
RSVPs are requested by May 26 to ptf@sedgwickschool.org. More information is available on the town of Sedgwick’s website, www.sedgwickmaine.org.
News Reporter
Jennifer Osborn is a St. Louis, Mo. native and has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has a husband and a 19-year-old son.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.