AURORA
Estate of Leon Ivis Hinkley Jr., Eddington, to Asiah Leandra Hinkley, Hudson, land with any improvements.
BAR HARBOR
8 Salros Road LLC, Dillon, Mont., to The Bartlett Realty Company, Incorporated, Stamford, Conn., land with any improvements.
Eugene K. Torbeck and Martha B. Torbeck, Bar Harbor to Lighthouse Retreat, LLC, Bar Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Inhabitants of the Municipality of the Town of Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor to Caresse O Hanson, Bar Harbor, land.
BLUE HILL
Ryan Ramos, Ronald E. Hopkins and Regina Pearl, Blue Hill to Ryan Ramos and Regina Pearl, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
David J. Meuer and Leslie A. Day, Blue Hill to Pata & Co, LLC, Brooksville, land with buildings and improvements.
BROOKSVILLE
Pen Bay Properties, LLC, Hampden, to Frances Geraldine J. Byrnes, Blue Hill, land with any buildings and improvements.
Sheri Houpt Bedford a/k/a A. Sheri Houpt, Sarasota, Fla., to Michael A. McMillen and Abbie McMillen, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
BUCKSPORT
Dan McAllian and Marjorie McAllian, Bucksport, to Ashley D. Maguire and Anthony Maguire, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements.
Inhabitants of the Town of Bucksport, Bucksport to Robert C. Hickson and Lisa G. Hickson, Stockton Springs, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Robert C. Hickson and Lisa G. Hickson, Stockton Springs, to Gary R. Thompson and Katherine A. Thompson, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Wesley A. Whitmore, Bucksport to Wesley A. Whitmore and Darlene A. Whitmore, Bucksport, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Anthony Higgins, Ellsworth to Brian Clough, Bucksport, land with buildings.
CRANBERRY ISLES
Bonnie Sue Nash, Boxford, Mass., to Eric E. Shaw, Owls Head, land with buildings and improvements.
DEDHAM
Craig Hamilton and Shannon R. Hamilton, Dedham, to Albert P. Leeman and Catherine Leeman, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
David C. Noble, Dedham to Casey Brooke McAvoy and Todd Philip White, Bangor, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Lucerne-In Maine Village Corporation, Dedham to Brian C. Athorp and Marleen J. Athorp, Dedham, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
DEER ISLE
Roger W. Greene, Sunset to Tracy Greene, Deer Isle, land with improvements.
EASTBROOK
Stephen S. Smith, Otter Creek, and Pamela J. Albert, Eastbrook, to Pamela J. Albert, Eastbrook, and Jennifer J. Cross, Eastbrook, as joint tenants, land with any buildings or improvements.
ELLSWORTH
Nautilus Realty, LLC, Ellsworth, to Gurney Investment Properties Inc., Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements.
Estate of Leon Ivis Hinckley, Jr., Eddington, to Asiah Leandra Hinkley, Hudson, land, Cemetery Lots #1450 and #1455.
Saltside, LLC, Ellsworth, to Ruger Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, land with any and all structures and improvements.
Ruger Properties, LLC, Ellsworth, to Saltside, LLC, Ellsworth, land together with any and all structures and improvements.
Kim Cartwright, Ellsworth to Barbara R. O’Brien, Southwest Harbor, land.
Trust Bank, f/k/a Branch Banking & Trust Company, Richmond, Va., to JCLS Holdings LLC, Winterport, land.
Steven E. Joy and Athanasia C. Katsiaficas f/k/a Athanasia K. Joy, Sarasota, Fla., to Jason M. Smith and Suzanna M. Smith, Lenexa, Kan., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Vicki J. Alley, Ellsworth to Mackayla S. Cressler and Garrett M. Cressler, Ellsworth, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Clarence E. Grant, Ellsworth to Stephen Ormsby, Franklin, land with buildings and improvements.
Mark Lord and Melanie Lord, Homedale, Idaho, to Donna M. Trout and Martin F. Szydlowski, Brunswick, as joint tenants, land.
Justin A. Spaulding and Jessica Carle Spaulding, Ellsworth to Vince Alvelo and Traci Alvelo, Little Deer Isle, as joint tenants, land.
Alan F. Wilkinson and Narda A. Wilkinson, Kensington, N.H., to Pirie, LLC, land with buildings and improvements.
Elaine Theodorides, Boynton Beach, Fla., to Colton J. Sanborn, Seal Cove and Tyler D. Kennedy, Hancock, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
FRANKLIN
Estate of Lee A. Berry, Franklin to Barbara A. Berry, Franklin, land.
GOULDSBORO
Ronald W. Rose and Gay M. Rose, Panama City Beach, Fla., to Kevin French and Lisa French, Hooksett, N.H., land.
Joshua Keen, Gouldsboro to Bradley M. Demo, Ellsworth, land with buildings and improvements.
Sarah Xerar Murphy a/k/a Sarah Maloney Murphy and Sarah Maloney Murphy Proudlock, Bocabec, New Brunswick, Canada, to Jacob H. Barto, Bucksport, land with improvements.
HANCOCK
Rodney F. Irish and Judith L. Irish, Naples, Fla. to PRL Hancock, LLC, Dover-Foxcroft, land with buildings.
PRL Hancock, LLC, Dover-Foxcroft to Robbins Lumber Downeast, LLC, Searsmont, land.
John W. Romano, Mount Desert to Priscilla Hutton and John M. Romano, Mount Desert, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
John C. Hobden, Chester, N.H., to Monique Boisvert-Guay, Hancock, land with buildings.
Monique Boisvert-Guay, Hancock to John C. Hobden, Chester, N.H., land with buildings.
LAMOINE
Deborah Kane, a/k/a Debbie Kane, Lamoine, to Jocelyn A. Trenholm and Milton W. Pelletier, Lamoine, as tenants in common, land with any improvements.
Donald E. Knowles and Vivian J. Wass, Lamoine to Daniel Otho Knowles and Joanna Sarty Knowles, Topsham, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
MOUNT DESERT
Maureen E. Ackerman, Individually and as surviving spouse of Roger G. Ackerman, deceased, Corning, N.Y., to The Second Amended and Restated Maureen E. Ackerman Revocable Living Trust Dated June 4, 2021, Corning, N.Y., land.
Estate of Winston C. Stanley, Lake Wales, Fla., to Susan W. Benson, Lake Wales, Fla., land with buildings and improvements.
Carla A. Oeser, South Berwick and John E. Lund, York to John E. Lund and Ruth O. Lund, York, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
ORLAND
Kayla R. Perry, Orland to Loren W. Cole and Deborah W. Cole, Searsport, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Peyton M. Cole, Orland to Loren W. Cole and Deborah W. Cole, Searsport, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
David Saunders, Orland to Shawneen Hambrock and Richard Hambrock, Clifton, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Stephen A. Centanni, Orland to Albert Farah and Mildred Farah, Orland as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Margaret Miller D’Entremont, Reading, Mass., and Barbara Miller Lewis, Center Point, Ala., to Boyd R. Bartlett, Fort Collins, Colo., and Shelley L.B. Small, Castine, ¼ interest land with improvements.
OTIS
Bernard Holdings, LLC, Bangor to Schylar Rene Jewell, Otis, land with buildings and improvements.
James H. Hoffman a/k/a James F. Hoffman and Carol S. Averill-Hoffman, Otis to Paul N. Fear, Otis, land with buildings and improvements.
Linwood LLC, Hancock County to Barbara Ann Patterson, Orland, land with improvements.
REO Trust 2021-NR2, C/O Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Coppell, Texas, to Armstrong Real Property LEA, LLC, San Antonio, Texas, land with buildings and improvements.
PENOBSCOT
Molly A. Lord a/k/a Molly Lord, Orland to Trustee of The Molly A. Lord Trust, Orland, land with buildings.
Molly A. Lord a/k/a Molly Lord, Orland to Trustee of The Molly A. Lord Trust, Orland, land with buildings.
Molly A. Lord a/k/a Molly Lord, Orland to Trustee of The Molly A. Lord Trust, Orland, land with buildings.
Molly Lord and Richard T. Lord, Orland to Trustee of the Richard Lord Trust, 50 percent interest, and to Trustee of The Molly A. Lord Trust, 50 percent interest, Orland, land with improvements.
Ryan Dorr and Raquel Lemoine Dorr, Blue Hill to Scott M. Keenan, Penobscot and Sonoran Lighthouse, LLC, Tucson, Ariz., as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Kyle D. Gray and Monica W. Gray, Penobscot, to Trustee of The Adam J. Gamble Trust, East Sandwich, Mass., land with buildings and improvements.
SEDGWICK
Inhabitants of Municipality of Sedgwick, Sedgwick to Helen Eaton, Sedgwick, building.
Inhabitants of Municipality of Sedgwick, Sedgwick to Helen Eaton, Sedgwick, building.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR
Estate of John W. Seaman III, Ellsworth to Martha J. Williams, Southwest Harbor, land with buildings and improvements.
Danielle Neal, Ellsworth and Jerry Harper, Bernard to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, 50 percent interest in Unit 54 for Week 47 at Harbor Ridge Condominium.
Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor to Charles F. Mitchell and Pamela C. Mitchell, Brewer, Scott Mitchell, Paonia, Colo., and Heidi Saucier, Livermore, as joint tenants, Unit 38 for Week 18 at Harbor Ridge Condominium.
Charles F. Mitchell and Pamela C. Mitchell, Brewer to Harbor Ridge Condominium Association, Southwest Harbor, Unit 16 for Week 14 at Harbor Ridge Condominium.
Harley O. Knowlton and Terri M. Knowlton, Rockport to Harley O. Knowlton and Terri M. Knowlton, Rockport and Shelby L. Connonlly and Kyle B. Connolly, Northport, as joint tenants, 50 percent interest in Unit 33 for Week 49 at Harbor Ridge Condominium.
Robert Iaderosa and Allyson Iaderosa, Bradenton, Fla., to Dennis J. Healy and Greer W. Smith, Rockport, as joint tenants, 50 percent interest in Unit 32 for Week 43 at Harbor Ridge Condominium.
STONINGTON
Tracy S. Greene, Deer Isle, to Mallary Reece and Edward Reece, Stonington, as joint tenants, land with any buildings and improvements.
Stephen F. McGuire, Veazie to John Patrick McGuire and Rachel Elizabeth McGuire, Auburn, Ala., as joint tenants, land with improvements.
SULLIVAN
Michael Griffin a/k/a Michael Griffen, Sullivan to Michael Griffin and Valerie Rice, Sullivan, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Jann Yankauskas and Cynthia Stewart, Alexandria, Va., to Tyler W. Isherwood and Kristen S. Fickett, Sullivan, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Justine C. Stadler, South Berwick to Roy D. Warren Jr. and Billie Jo Warren, Franklin, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
Pamela G. Parker and Bruce M. Parker, Hampden to Charles Robert Dawes, Raymond, land with buildings and improvements.
SWAN'S ISLAND
Jonna Chewning, Vero Beach, Fla., to Alban J. Maino, South Portland, land.
TOWNSHIP 32 MD
Nancy Sawyer, Bar Harbor, to Allen Sawyer, Trenton, land with structures and improvements.
Terrance J. Kelley, Freeport, Allen Sawyer, Trenton, Bradley A. O’Neil, Bar Harbor, Mark Reece, Mount Desert, Eric Kelley, Bar Harbor, and Eric M. Cormier, Hermon, to Paul R. Edwards, Bangor, land with structures and improvements.
TREMONT
Christina E.C. Butler, Palm Harbor, Fla., to Justin T. Proctor and Marie C. Proctor, Lyman, as joint tenants, land with buildings and improvements.
TRENTON
Rachel A. Townley f/k/a Rachel Russell, Trenton to Rachel A. Townley and Austin B. Townley, Trenton, as joint tenants, land with improvements.
Estate of Donald A. Haslam, Ellsworth to Sharon E. Worcester, Ellsworth, land.
WALTHAM
Lawrence Worden and Alice Worden, Hillsborough, N.H., to Maine Woodland Properties, Sarasota, Fla., land.
WINTER HARBOR
Estate of Michael A. Puglisi, Boston, Mass., to Trustee of the Michael A. Puglisi Trust, Boston, Mass. Land with improvements.
Trustee of the Michael A. Puglisi Trust, Boston, Mass., to Trustee of the Angela P. Georgi Trust, Boston, Mass., land.