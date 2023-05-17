ELLSWORTH — The City Council voted 6-1 to approve a proclamation recognizing the month of June as Pride Month at its May 15 meeting.
Councilor Gene Lyons was the only council member to vote against the proclamation.
ELLSWORTH — The City Council voted 6-1 to approve a proclamation recognizing the month of June as Pride Month at its May 15 meeting.
Councilor Gene Lyons was the only council member to vote against the proclamation.
“...Therefore be it resolved that the City of Ellsworth, Maine, does hereby proclaim the month of June as Pride Month in Ellsworth, and urges all members of our community to advocate for equality, and work together to advance the principles of equal rights, justice, and opportunity for all of their fellow citizens,” the proclamation read.
Now, the month of June is officially recognized as Pride Month by the city.
Celebrations, festivals and parades are held annually in many cities across the country in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, which are seen by many in the community as a tipping point in the gay liberation movement. Originally protests, now Pride events are movements of celebration and liberation in the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Month has been nationally recognized by four U.S. presidents: Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“The Ellsworth City Council’s decision gives more visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and we see it as a clear message that our community is for all citizens regardless of sexuality or gender identity,” Ellsworth Pride said in a statement. “It’s an important, symbolic victory that gives local LGBTQ+ people a win to celebrate at this year’s PrideFest on June 11th!”
Ellsworth will hold the city’s annual Pride Festival at Knowlton Park on Sunday, June 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities include a Drag Queen Story Hour, LGBTQ+ children’s book signing, live music from Midnight Rose and The Wayside, yoga, public speakers, a drag show featuring Curbside Queens with Geo Neptune, as well as numerous food vendors for families and individuals to enjoy.
The festival is sponsored by Hannaford, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital and Desert Harvest.
“Ellsworth Pride is tremendously proud that the Ellsworth City Council voted to officially declare June 2023 as Pride month in the City of Ellsworth,” the organization said. “We hope to see this become an annual tradition. It is a significant historic step in building acceptance and inclusion within our community.”
Reporter
Lizzie Heintz is the downtown Ellsworth reporter. She is a dual-national American/British citizen, and got her Bachelor of Science in journalism from Emerson College in 2021 with a minor in photography and a multimedia focus. She welcomes tips and suggestions on any Ellsworth stories.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.