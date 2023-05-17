ELLSWORTH — City Council members at their meeting on May 15 discussed a proposition brought forward by Councilor Steve O’Halloran to bring the city’s municipal budget to a public vote.
O’Halloran, who sponsored the discussion, spoke of his belief that if the public is able to vote on the School Department budget as mandated by the city charter, they should be able to vote on the municipal budget as well.
“I’m not afraid of a report card from the public,” O’Halloran said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing.”
The current charter outlines that it must be council members who vote to approve the city’s municipal budget, not a public vote. The representative government setup through which the city operates also mandates a representative vote, rather than a public one.
A public vote is mandatory for the School Department budget, but not any other department.
Council members other than O’Halloran indicated apprehension about bringing the municipal budget to a public vote, noting the complexity and extensiveness of the budget itself and the process as a whole. Although it is not common practice, a handful of communities nationwide have adopted a public voting process for discretionary funds, according to Councilor Jon Stein.
“It’s a balance of efficiency and as close to true democracy as you can get,” Stein said to council members. “Does everybody say their pitch and work together and come up with a budget, or does it have to get funneled through a few people?... That’s the balance.”
Councilor Michelle Beal, who previously served stints as both city manager and finance director, expressed her apprehension about a public voting situation. She noted the difficulty of being able to properly educate the public on a budget that is “inches” thick, and how the lack of full comprehension and understanding could lead to cutting funds that are crucial for the city to function.
During public commentary, Ellsworth resident John Linnehan expressed his disagreement with both the municipal and school budget numbers but voiced support for O’Halloran’s idea.
“I think you guys work hard on the budget, don’t get me wrong, it’s just a disagreement on how the money should be spent,” he told councilors. “...I think it should go to the public — both of them.”
Public voting on the School Department budget will take place on Thursday, June 29. On the ballot, voters will be asked whether or not they approve the budget numbers for the coming school year, as well as whether or not they wish to continue to vote on the School Department’s budget at all.
Should the majority of voters decide against continuing the validation, there will no longer be a public vote to approve it.
