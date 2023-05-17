Politics

ELLSWORTH — City Council members at their meeting on May 15 discussed a proposition brought forward by Councilor Steve O’Halloran to bring the city’s municipal budget to a public vote.

O’Halloran, who sponsored the discussion, spoke of his belief that if the public is able to vote on the School Department budget as mandated by the city charter, they should be able to vote on the municipal budget as well.

Tags

Reporter

Lizzie Heintz is the downtown Ellsworth reporter. She is a dual-national American/British citizen, and got her Bachelor of Science in journalism from Emerson College in 2021 with a minor in photography and a multimedia focus. She welcomes tips and suggestions on any Ellsworth stories.

