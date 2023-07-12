Park Loop Road now reopen Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ACADIA NAT'L PARK — The Park Loop Road between Kebo Street and Great Meadow in Bar Harbor has reopened to all traffic as of Wednesday, July 12.The road was closed for two weeks to replace two failed culverts, which contributed to the earlier flooding of Great Meadow and Sieur de Monts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular Blue Hill's Merrill & Hinckley general store to close Brooklin couple's death a murder-suicide, police say Hancock County Sheriff's log week of July 13 Food dudes: Crosby brothers launch Black Sheep food trailer in Ellsworth Inmate sought after walking off work site Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features