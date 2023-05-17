ELLSWORTH — Last Sept. 27, a Stonington man got a call from someone purporting to be his daughter who said she’d been arrested after an accident while texting and driving and needed bail money, according to an arrest warrant affidavit issued by Maine State Police Trooper Travis Chapman.
The call originated from a Florida number and the man’s daughter was living in Florida. The woman said a lawyer would be contacting him for bail.
Shortly afterward, the Stonington man got a call from someone claiming to be his daughter’s attorney, telling him that $9,500 in cash was needed and someone could pick the money up today and get his daughter released.
The father went to his bank and withdrew $9,500 in cash. Later that day, the father took the cash and walked to the end of his driveway, where a young man driving a U-Haul showed up to retrieve the money. The father asked the man for a receipt and the young man said they don’t give receipts.
“Later, he spoke with his daughter, who informed him that she had never been arrested and informed him that she had also never been in a car crash,” Chapman stated in the warrant.
That’s when the Stonington man knew he’d been scammed and contacted authorities.
Chapman charged the U-Haul man, Nicholas Ciardullo, 23, who has addresses in Florida and North Carolina, with theft by deception.
Police said there were other victims of this scam.
“The case originally spanned several counties and agencies and so we stepped in to prosecute,” said Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Danna Hayes.
Maine Assistant Attorney General Suzanne N. Russell stated in her complaint that Ciardullo intentionally created or reinforced the impression that he was a representative of a family member of each victim and would use the money to assist the family member with an “ongoing emergency.”
Ciardullo has been in the Hancock County Jail since his arrest but pleaded guilty to a single count of theft by deception on May 4 and was released for time served.
Ciardullo’s complete sentence was 364 days in the county jail with all but 213 days suspended and one year of probation to follow, according to sentencing documents.
A judge also ordered Ciardullo to pay restitution totaling $58,500, which represents the Stonington man’s loss of $9,500 as well as the losses from the two other victims.