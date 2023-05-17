GOULDSBORO — Whoever ends up buying the Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant will be the latest in a line since Stinson Seafood changed hands in 2000 after about 80 years of continuous operation.
Built in 1906 by E.T. Russell & Company at the south end of Gouldsboro — then called Whale Cove — the cannery closed in 2010. At that time, it was the last sardine cannery in the country and had employed locals for more than 100 years.
One-time Gouldsboro Harbormaster Forrest Young worked there as a 14-year-old, earning 10 cents an hour, he told the Peninsula Gazette in 1955.
Calvin Stinson Sr. worked there too, as a teenager, before buying the plant in 1927. For three-quarters of a century, he grew the business through hurricanes and fire before selling it at the start of the 21st century.
Here is a timeline of the property and the businesses it has housed:
1906: E.T. Russell & Company builds and opens the sardine cannery in Prospect Harbor.
1927: Calvin Stinson Sr. buys the plant with partners, naming it Stinson Seafood.
1931: Stinson buys Addison Packing Company in Southwest Harbor.
1946: Stinson and a partner acquire Bath Canning and turn it into a sardine factory.
1953: Stinson buys the Belfast Canning Company.
1954: Stinson then acquires Seaboard Packing Company in Lubec and the American Sardine Company plant in Machiasport.
1960: Stinson opens his own can shop instead of buying them from major cannery supplier American Can Company.
1966: The cannery begins freezing and packaging Maine shrimp.
1968: The Beech Cliff brand is added to the product line, using larger sardines from Denmark.
1968: The plant burns to the ground in May from an electrical malfunction. By December, it was packing fish again and by 1969, full production was underway in a modern facility.
1975: The Stinsons bring all their plants under one company name, Stinson Canning Company.
After 1980: “Big Jim,” the iconic giant fisherman holding a can of Beech Cliff sardines, arrives in Gouldsboro, after greeting for years people crossing the Kittery-Portsmouth Bridge.
2001: Connor’s Brothers, of Black’s Harbor, Canada, buys the plant, operating it as Stinson 2000.
2004: Bumble Bee Foods acquires the plant, names it Stinson Seafood.
2010: Bumble Bee closes the plant after federal catch limits are imposed on herring, leaving 128 people without jobs.
2011: Massachusetts-based Live Lobster Co. purchases the plant to buy and sell lobsters, employing 70 people.
2012: The plant sells at auction after a lawsuit by T.D. Bank claimed Live Lobster violated its loan terms. Massachusetts-based East Coast Seafood and Connecticut-based Garbo Lobster acquire the plant for $900,000 and name it Maine Fair Trade Lobster.
2013: Maine Fair Trade Lobster opens with more than 90 employees to process and sell lobster products.
2014: Maine Fair Trade Lobster receives a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, adding square footage and new equipment. The plant closes in January before reopening in April, adding 70 employees for a total workforce of about 200 employees. The plant processes about 8 million pounds of lobster in a year.
2015: Maine Fair Trade Lobster forms a partnership with investors Forum Capital Group of Jacksonville, Fla. It also begins plans to build employee housing for 24 workers in four mobile home bunkhouses.
2020: Maine Fair Trade Lobster announces in December the sale of the plant to American Aquafarms, saying it would continue operations.
2021: Maine Fair Trade Lobster shuts down after East Coast Seafood decides to focus on a New Bedford, Mass., plant.
2022: The sale to American Aquafarms is completed in May, after being under contract for over a year — and after the state Department of Marine Resources and Department of Environmental Protection terminates American Aquafarms application to open an industrial-scale open-pen salmon farm on the property.
2023: American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker is granted a $1,250,000 lien on the property in March, purportedly for salary owed to him. He resigns as CEO and, in May, moves to liquidate the property.
June 2023: Keenan Auction Co. of Portland will auction the former seafood plant at its location starting at 11 a.m. The site is open for previewing on June 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.