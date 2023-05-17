News

GOULDSBORO — Whoever ends up buying the Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant will be the latest in a line since Stinson Seafood changed hands in 2000 after about 80 years of continuous operation.

Built in 1906 by E.T. Russell & Company at the south end of Gouldsboro — then called Whale Cove — the cannery closed in 2010. At that time, it was the last sardine cannery in the country and had employed locals for more than 100 years.

