Missing Ellsworth girl returns home May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing has returned home.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said that Sophia Glass had left home at 6 a.m. that day and had not been seen or heard from.

Family members were concerned because Glass does not have a cell phone and could not be reached.