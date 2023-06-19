ELLSWORTH — In the wake of Memorial Day, May 29, and Flag Day, June 14, the American Legion, District 12 of Hancock County wanted to provide the following list of rules for the proper display of the American flag and some flag etiquette.
“To begin with, do display the flag on all days, weather permitting, especially on: New Year’s Day, Lincoln and Washington’s Birthdays, Easter Sunday, Mother’s Day, Armed Forces’ Day, Memorial Day (half-staff until noon), Flag Day, Citizenship Day, Veterans Day, Columbus Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas and state holidays. Do not dip the flag to any person or thing. Do not display the flag with the Union down. Do not place any other flag or pennant above or at the same level or to the right of the flag of the United States of America. Do not let the flag touch the ground or floor or trail in water. Do not use the flag as drapery or drape it over a car, truck or boat or parade float unless from a secured staff or flagpole. Do not put lettering of any kind upon the flag. Do not use the flag for advertising or display a flag in such a manner that will permit it to be easily soiled or damaged. Do not use the flag as part of a costume, bedding or wearing apparel. Do not carry the flag flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free. The flag should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously. The flag, when flown at half-staff, should be first hoisted to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day. The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way. During a ceremony or parade those in uniform should render a military salute when the flag passes by. Members of the Armed Forces and veterans not in uniform may render a salute or stand at attention. All other persons should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart with headdress removed.”