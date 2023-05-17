News

Coach Miranda Engstrom and her OM team

Hancock County Teacher of the Year Miranda Engstrom (standing, second from left) coaches Odyssey of the Mind at Lamoine Consolidated School. Here she is pictured with team members (back row, from left) Kayla Dandurand, Jackson Rudy Wade, Ryan Belskis, Eliza Alley, Coach Tiara Woods, (middle) Elizabeth Smith and (front) Alissa Gross. The team earned third place in Division 2 in the Nor’Easter Odyssey of the Mind State Tournament on March 27 at Noble High School in Berwick.

 Courtesy of Miranda Engstrom

LAMOINE — Miranda Engstrom, elementary reading recovery and gifted and talented teacher at Lamoine Consolidated School, has been named Hancock County Teacher of the Year.

Miranda Engstrom

Miranda Engstrom

Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2023 County Teachers of the Year May 11 at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol during Teacher Appreciation Week. Governor Janet Mills joined Maine Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matthew Bernstein and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Heather Whitaker to announce and honor the new class of County Teachers of the Year.

Recommended for you