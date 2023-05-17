Hancock County Teacher of the Year Miranda Engstrom (standing, second from left) coaches Odyssey of the Mind at Lamoine Consolidated School. Here she is pictured with team members (back row, from left) Kayla Dandurand, Jackson Rudy Wade, Ryan Belskis, Eliza Alley, Coach Tiara Woods, (middle) Elizabeth Smith and (front) Alissa Gross. The team earned third place in Division 2 in the Nor’Easter Odyssey of the Mind State Tournament on March 27 at Noble High School in Berwick.
LAMOINE — Miranda Engstrom, elementary reading recovery and gifted and talented teacher at Lamoine Consolidated School, has been named Hancock County Teacher of the Year.
Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2023 County Teachers of the Year May 11 at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol during Teacher Appreciation Week. Governor Janet Mills joined Maine Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Dan Chuhta, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matthew Bernstein and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Heather Whitaker to announce and honor the new class of County Teachers of the Year.
More than 500 teachers across Maine were nominated by a member of their school community and the 16 honored were selected by a panel of teachers, principals and business community members within their county. They range from having taught six years to 30, include elementary, middle, high school and adult education teachers, and teach subjects ranging from science, reading, and social studies to graphic communications, health, and physical education.
In Lamoine, Engstrom was nominated by Lamoine Consolidated School Principal Dawn McPhail, who called Engstrom “the gem that makes our school sparkle” and “truly one of the finest educators I have worked with in my 30 years in education.”
“Miranda is a leader within our entire school community, impacting students, staff and families at all grade levels in the most meaningful ways,” McPhail wrote in her nomination letter. “Not only does she positively impact students at all grade levels, but she is integral to the success and growth of our teachers, leading the charge in all areas of curriculum, instruction, and assessment. Moreover, her sincere, bright and bubbly demeanor has had a significant impact in creating and fostering a positive and engaging school culture and climate.”
In her letter, McPhail touched on some of the many activities that Engstrom is involved with at the Lamoine school, ranging from planning “epic dance parties, games, events and contests” to frequently serving on interview committees. McPhail said Engstrom’s “instinctual understanding of what it takes to be a great teacher has helped us to recruit and hire the best educators for our school.” Engstrom chaperones on field trips, built and maintains an outdoor lending library at the school, and developed and maintains a YouTube channel “devoted to sharing the love of reading with the world.”
McPhail said Engstrom was also “instrumental” in the Lamoine school’s response and successes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal said Engstrom’s “determination to keep things as ‘normal’ as possible for our students was relentless,” with work ranging from delivering meals to students at home and compiling a music video titled “It’s Gonna Be OK.”
Throughout the summer, Maine County Teachers of the Year will continue to participate in an intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process and Maine’s Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.
“As the daughter of a longtime public school teacher, I have the deepest respect and admiration for the Maine educators who work tirelessly to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to have bright futures,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I congratulate this year’s County Teacher of the Year honorees for their commitment to excellence in education, and most importantly, for their outstanding work in teaching our children.”
“These 16 extraordinary teachers were nominated by colleagues, parents, and students for their passion, leadership, dedication, and the difference they make in the lives of their students and school community. They make each student feel seen and valued, inspire everyone around them, and engage their students in rich, meaningful learning. I want to offer my sincere appreciation for everything that you do and it’s such an honor to celebrate you as Maine’s County Teachers of the Year,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.