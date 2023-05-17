BLUE HILL — George Stevens Academy has reversed course on reducing three teaching positions for the upcoming school year.
An English position and one history position had been cut from full-time to part-time when the school’s board of trustees made sweeping cuts last month to education, staff and administration positions. Also, a part-time arts teacher position had been eliminated.
However, board President Sally Mills confirmed Monday that those positions had been reinstated and referred questions to interim Headmaster Shelley Jackson.
“We have been able to restore two full-time positions in English and history; they had been reduced to half-time, as well as a half-time fine arts teacher,” Jackson said. “This was done with board approval to draw an additional 2 percent from our endowment rather than any more budget reductions.”
“The rationale was to keep our program as rich as possible and to create a student schedule that would essentially be what they are used to seeing,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the decision was made in early May.
Before the April school vacation, GSA announced layoffs or reductions for 15 faculty, administrators and staff.
The board cited a host of issues, including declining enrollment for the boarding program as well as the day program.
GSA had 295 students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year, according to Mills. Next fall that number is projected to be roughly 260 students.
Also, the school is limited by the amount of tuition it can charge. That rate is set by the Maine Department of Education. There’s a gap between the tuition allowed and the actual cost of educating students, according to school administrators.
The cuts were upsetting to the student body, a group of whom organized as “Save Our School” and held public meetings with the board of trustees.
Grace Macomber, a GSA student and one of the organizers, said “we are thrilled with the recent decisions to reinstate the three staff members and we hope to see more changes like these ones in the future.”
However, another member said there are still plenty of concerns.
“We are very pleased with the reinstatement of three of our beloved teachers,” said sophomore Amelia Jackson. She said student activists feel there is misinformation about how the three teachers got their jobs back, however, and claimed that even with the three teachers returning some of the classes that are offered at the school will remain reduced. She expressed concern about how that will affect the student experience, going forward.
“Of course, we, and our fellow students, are very happy to be keeping three of our amazing educators, yet, we still have a lot of work to do to return to the school we once were,” Amelia Jackson said.