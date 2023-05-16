CASTINE — The Opportunity Fund Committee at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine (UUCC) has awarded $10,000 to Blue Hill Heritage Trust (BHHT) for a Restorative Ecology educational program at the Adams School in Castine.
The entire K-8th grades will learn strategies to help make their community more resilient to the effects of climate change and their ecosystem more diverse.
The project is led by mother-daughter team Kathy Pollard and Ann Pollard-Ranco of Know Your Land Consulting. BHHT Educator Coordinator Landere Naisbitt and Adams School science teachers Josh Snow and Tracey Lameyer will assist.
The program will offer environmental nature-based education from both indigenous and modern science perspectives, according to a press release.
Students will study the landscape, identify native plants to improve the health of the land, then collect and cultivate native seeds and plants. The goal is to create an oasis on school grounds that offers food for pollinators, people and wildlife.
This Restorative Ecology educational program fits into a mission to serve the broader community through the Ministry of Philanthropy and Justice of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine and the specific goals of the Opportunity Fund in supporting new programs focused on children, Wabanaki reconciliation, social justice and the environment.
There will be a presentation on this Restorative Ecology educational program presented by Pollard and Pollard-Ranco that is open to the public on Sunday, June 11 from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation Historic Meeting House located on the Castine town green.
The public is welcome to attend the Sunday morning service (beginning at 10:30 a.m.) and the talk (beginning at 11 a.m.) by Kathy Pollard and Ann Pollard-Ranco.