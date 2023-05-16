News

Gouldsboro voters will decide next month whether to restrict fireworks to New Year’s Eve, July 4 and special events.

 File Photo

GOULDSBORO — For the second time in five years, voters will decide whether to restrict the use of fireworks on two days per year, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve, and for special events approved by the Select Board.

Roger Bowen, a Prospect Harbor resident and former Gouldsboro selectman, has gathered more than the required number of signatures to require a proposed fireworks ordinance vote at the June 13 Town Meeting. In 2018, voters rejected a similar ordinance in a voice vote.

