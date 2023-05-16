GOULDSBORO — For the second time in five years, voters will decide whether to restrict the use of fireworks on two days per year, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve, and for special events approved by the Select Board.
Roger Bowen, a Prospect Harbor resident and former Gouldsboro selectman, has gathered more than the required number of signatures to require a proposed fireworks ordinance vote at the June 13 Town Meeting. In 2018, voters rejected a similar ordinance in a voice vote.
“The voice vote for the fireworks was very, very close,” Bowen said. “To this day, you’ll find people saying it definitely passed and other people saying it didn’t. We should have asked for a paper ballot, but it was late in the evening.”
He and other supporters are hoping the second time is the charm.
“This is really trying to come full circle, complete a process started then,” he said.
Statewide, 104 towns have restricted fireworks use, he explained at a May 11 public hearing. With 49 towns fully banning fireworks except for nonprofits and 54 with a partial ban in effect, Bowen said he based the Gouldsboro ordinance on Hancock County coastal towns and the town of Waldoboro.
“Fireworks pollute badly, they’re dangerous and they do cause injuries,” Bowen told The American. “From my point of view and the town’s legal point of view, this is a question, I think, of public safety. The 100 and some odd towns that have already banned entirely or partially fireworks, I think public safety was foremost among everybody’s mind.”
Some people confuse the proposed ordinance with gun rights, he noted. “I’m kind of taken aback by some folks who say, what are we going to do, take our guns next? I emphasize over and over, it has nothing to do with guns or hunting. This is just for fireworks.”
When gathering signatures, Bowen said he repeatedly heard that fireworks represent an opportunity to build community. But other residents, and their pets, are disturbed by the noise, the pollution, and the risks to public safety.
“I suspect the two factions are pretty close in numbers,” he said. “We won’t know until Town Meeting.”