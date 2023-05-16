News

Auction property

The former Maine Fair Trade complex in Prospect Harbor will be auctioned off after American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker moved to liquidate his interest granted by a $1,125,000 lien earlier this year.

 File Photos

GOULDSBORO — The Maine Fair Trade complex that was purchased by American Aquafarms in April 2022 will now be auctioned off June 15.

American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker, who was granted a lien on the property as $1,125,000 collateral for funds owed to him, is taking action to liquidate his interest in the former plant, according to a May 12 press release. The lien was recorded in the Hancock County Registry of Deeds on March 1.