GOULDSBORO — The Maine Fair Trade complex that was purchased by American Aquafarms in April 2022 will now be auctioned off June 15.
American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker, who was granted a lien on the property as $1,125,000 collateral for funds owed to him, is taking action to liquidate his interest in the former plant, according to a May 12 press release. The lien was recorded in the Hancock County Registry of Deeds on March 1.
Decker announced his resignation earlier this month.
American Aquafarms’ lease applications to build an industrial-size open-pen salmon farm in Frenchman Bay were rejected by the Maine Department of Marine Resources in 2022.
The press release notes that that “in March of this year, the company’s director of project development was quoted in press accounts stating that the firm’s parent company, Blue Future Holdings, is focused on new projects in Norway rather than those not making progress — like American Aquafarms.”
Keenan Auction Co. of Portland is handling the auction.
“We’re hoping somebody buys it and does something productive with it,” said Dana Rice, chairperson of the Gouldsboro Select Board. “We’re definitely hoping for something in the working waterfront field.”
The property consists of five parcels and will be sold as one entity, according to its listing. It includes 100,000 square feet of industrial/commercial complex and approximately 1,250 feet of ocean front.
According to the listing, “the majority of the processing equipment has been removed from the facility with several holding tanks still in place. Adjacent to the industrial building site are three 4-room employee housing units with a fourth building having a common living, dining and kitchen area, and locker room type bath area.” A complete property information package will be released soon.
The American Aquafarms application drew intense local scrutiny and prompted the formation of Frenchman Bay United, a nonprofit coalition of citizens and groups organized in opposition to the large-scale salmon farm.
“To the extent this signals the end of the American Aquafarms project, which it certainly does, we’re thrilled with the outcome,” said Ted O’Meara, a Frenchman Bay United board member. “The one question is what becomes of the property now. I think we’re all committed to doing anything we can to find a good owner ... someone who will put it to good use and hopefully maintain it as working waterfront that creates good, clean jobs.”