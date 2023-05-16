Environment

ELLSWORTH — Green Ellsworth is accepting applications for its 2023 summer internship program. Green Ellsworth is an organization devoted to making Ellsworth a more sustainable community with respect to its water and land resources, its farm economy and food systems, its energy consumption, waste management and transportation.

The organization is currently focusing on implementing recommendations associated with its 10-year Green Plan for the city of Ellsworth, and it is continuing its summer internship program to make it possible for high school and university students to contribute to this implementation process.

Recommended for you