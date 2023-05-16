ELLSWORTH — Green Ellsworth is accepting applications for its 2023 summer internship program. Green Ellsworth is an organization devoted to making Ellsworth a more sustainable community with respect to its water and land resources, its farm economy and food systems, its energy consumption, waste management and transportation.
The organization is currently focusing on implementing recommendations associated with its 10-year Green Plan for the city of Ellsworth, and it is continuing its summer internship program to make it possible for high school and university students to contribute to this implementation process.
High school and college students are encouraged to submit letters outlining their interest in and background with respect to climate change and sustainability action. They are encouraged to review the Ellsworth Green Plan (www.greenellsworth.org) and its appendices of recommendations and identify areas in which they would like to undertake community service during a 4- to 8-week internship.
All students will work as a team to complete one group project in addition to individual projects, and those who successfully complete their internship program will receive a scholarship of at least $1,200, depending on their level of commitment to the program.
Applicants should send their letter of application, a brief bio, a resume of previous work and volunteer experience, and contact information for two academic references to blackstm@uregina.ca. The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, May 26.