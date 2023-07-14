The University of Maine recognized 3,016 students for achieving dean’s list honors in the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA.
The following area students were named to the list: Amherst: Kristin Moores; BarHarbor: Phillip Bart, Bella Brown, Ruby Brown, Jonathan Genrich, Loren Genrich, Chris Horton, Baylor Landsman, Walter Lange, Emily Losquadro, Katie Losquadro, Laura Martin, Sam Mitchell, Hisarya Nuesslein, Mason Soares, Marissa Springer; Bass Harbor: Drew Goodwin; Bernard: Ben Freudig, Jazzmyne Haines, Claire Shaw, Debra Spressart; Blue Hill: Kacie Bond, Gabby Gadsby, Alexis Hallett, Stephen Lefkowitz; Brooklin: Juliette Claybaugh; Brooksville: Garrett Parker; Bucksport: William Bissonnette, Evan Carter, Lauri Carter, Shelbee Connell, Zoe Hosford, Emma Veilleux; Castine: Hannah Marie Blackwood; Dedham: Jacob Curtis, Sarah Dorey, Ethan Drillen, Jamie Fogg, Colby Hafford, Andy Howe, Jordyn Miller, Jaymie Sidaway, Mello Vancil, Finn Wardwell; DeerIsle: Nicole Cortez, Amy Hardy, Ariel Larrabee; Eastbrook: Brooke Carver; Ellsworth: Lauren Billings, Rory Burmeister, Joy Cartwright, Dylan Freeman, Eliott Gagnon-Victor, Audrey Goodwin-Whitmore, Riley Grindle, Colby Hamilton, Rory Hannon, Kai Phelps, Allison Robbins, Haleigh Young, Evelyn Zumwalt; Hancock: Jordan Fountain, Trevor Morrison; Holden: Ana Dunn; Lamoine: Paul Briggs, Madison Jones, Matthew Jones, Ella Wallace, Ethan Wyman; Mariaville: Hannah Harper; Mount Desert: Cadi Howell, Elizabeth Jones, Rachel Leonard; Northeast Harbor: Louise Chaplin; Orland: John LaBrier, Reilly Linkel, Sarah Low, Sarina Martin, Schuyler Vandereb; Otis: Kolby Hendrix; Penobscot: Heather Munroe; Prospect Harbor: Jeff Gerson; Seal Cove: Julia Watras; Sedgwick: Aja Quintal; Sorrento: Samantha Bierman; Southwest Harbor: Elaina Cote, Sydney Kachmar, James Ohmeis, Roxy Preston; Stonington: Mchenna Martin; Sullivan: Tobey Connor, Connor Crawford; Surry: Samuel Bach, Madeline Buzzell, Alicia Havey, Amelia Hayden, Dasha Herrington, Hanna Jordan, Emma Whitney; Swan’s Island: Theo Woodbury; Trenton: Gus La Casse, Zoe Olson, Bella Ross; Winter Harbor: Riley Flubacher.