ELLSWORTH — A panel discussing artificial intelligence (AI) and “The State of AI in Maine” report through the Roux Institute will be open to the public on Thursday, May 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School cafeteria.
Panelists include individuals working on the report, including Angela Ocheslie, director of Project>Login, Daniel O’Brien, data science student at The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, and Kate Kastelein, STEM education specialist at Maine Math and Science Alliance, as well as one or two tentative panelists also involved in the project.
“The Roux Institute is excited to visit communities throughout Maine to generate excitement about STEM careers by highlighting how machine learning and/or artificial intelligence is supporting Maine industries in the form of a guest speaking panel,” The Roux Institute said in a statement. “We also are looking to uncover new audiences interested in engaging with our ‘The State of AI in Maine’ report.”
Panelists will discuss their specific areas of expertise in the artificial intelligence field, as well as answer questions about the workforce and how AI might affect their work in the future.
The panel is free to attend, and will have an open question-and-answer session at the end of the discussion.
