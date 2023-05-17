Education

ELLSWORTH — A panel discussing artificial intelligence (AI) and “The State of AI in Maine” report through the Roux Institute will be open to the public on Thursday, May 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School cafeteria.

Panelists include individuals working on the report, including Angela Ocheslie, director of Project>Login, Daniel O’Brien, data science student at The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, and Kate Kastelein, STEM education specialist at Maine Math and Science Alliance, as well as one or two tentative panelists also involved in the project.

Tags

Reporter

Lizzie Heintz is the downtown Ellsworth reporter. She is a dual-national American/British citizen, and got her Bachelor of Science in journalism from Emerson College in 2021 with a minor in photography and a multimedia focus. She welcomes tips and suggestions on any Ellsworth stories.

Recommended for you