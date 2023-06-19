Cops & Courts

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police said a Hancock man died after his vehicle crashed into median guardrails on Interstate 95 in Hampden Saturday at 4:39 p.m.

Thomas Merchant was 63, said spokesperson Shannon Moss.

News Reporter

Jennifer Osborn is a St. Louis, Mo. native and has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri-Columbia.  She has a husband and a 19-year-old son. 

Recommended for you