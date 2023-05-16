ELLSWORTH — One man was seriously injured after a distracted motorist’s pickup truck crossed into an oncoming lane, hitting the man’s car head-on while on the Surry Road in Surry May 12, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Steven Stone, 58, of Brooklin was extricated from his 2013 Subaru Tribeca and transported to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Deputy Zach Allen.
The westbound Subaru had been struck by an eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Autumn Heanssler, 25, of Deer Isle, Allen said.
“She turned her attention away from the roadway for a brief moment to get something from her son and drifted into the opposing lane, crashing head-on with Steven [Stone],” the deputy said.
“Autumn and her son sustained very minor injuries and did not need any medical attention,” Allen said. “Both vehicles were totaled from the crash and towed from the scene.”
More accidents
A car, with its driver’s side door open, rolled from the Walgreens parking lot into the Hannaford parking lot and struck a parked vehicle in Blue Hill May 14, said Sgt. Travis Frost.
Julia Clayton of Sedgwick thought she had put her 2015 Subaru Forester in park as she stepped out to go to Walgreens, Frost said.
“This vehicle rolled backwards into the Hannaford parking lot toward Isaac Vaccaro from Blue Hill, who was sitting in his gold 2014 Subaru Outback in a legal parking spot,” Frost said. “Clayton’s driver side door, still open, hit Vaccaro’s rear bumper and came to a stop.”
No one was injured, the deputy said. The Forester was towed because the door wouldn’t close, the sergeant said. The Outback sustained minor damage,
Mistaken vehicle
Deputy Marcus Downes went to check a Hancock business May 11 after it was reported that someone drove off in a wrong but similar vehicle. “The vehicle was returned to the owner without issue,” Downes said.
Citizen assist
Downes spoke with a teenage girl May 11 about a former partner harassing her. As a result, the deputy warned a teenage boy from Sullivan about harassment.
Identity theft
Deputy Kamren Jennings spoke with a Franklin resident who had been the victim of identity theft.
Arrest
Allen arrested Felicia Ridley of Franklin on a warrant May 12.
Agency assists
Allen assisted the Ellsworth Police with a suspicious 911 call May 13.
Jennings went to Gouldsboro to help the Washington County Sheriff’s Office find a man who had fled a domestic incident in Milbridge May 13. The man was not located in Hancock County.
Deputy John Stanley helped the Maine State Police by dispatching a deer that had been hit by a vehicle May 14.