Cops & Courts

ELLSWORTH — One man was seriously injured after a distracted motorist’s pickup truck crossed into an oncoming lane, hitting the man’s car head-on while on the Surry Road in Surry May 12, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Steven Stone, 58, of Brooklin was extricated from his 2013 Subaru Tribeca and transported to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Deputy Zach Allen.

News Reporter

Jennifer Osborn is a St. Louis, Mo. native and has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri-Columbia.  She has a husband and a 19-year-old son. 

