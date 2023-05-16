ELLSWORTH — A local business reported the theft of a kayak with a value of $1,860 on May 14. The case is under investigation.
Thefts
An individual was reported to have used a counterfeit $100 bill to steal food, a beverage and money from a local business on May 5. The incident is under investigation.
A local auto parts store was reportedly burglarized on May 5. The case is under investigation.
Officers are investigating a reported burglary from a local business on May 8. The value of the items stolen is $600.
Officers are investigating a possible theft of service from a local business on May 9.
Officers received a report of a theft of $200 on May 10. The incident is under investigation.
Trespassing
Officers received a report of an individual entering the mudroom of someone’s home on May 9. The incident is under investigation.
Officers responded to a complaint of people camping on a residential property on May 9. Upon arrival, they found two unoccupied tents and no one around. No further action was taken.
A man was warned for trespassing on May 10.
Officers received a trespassing complaint on May 11. As a result, one man was advised he could not camp at the city pier.
Officers issued a trespassing notice to a man as the result of a complaint from a local business on May 13.
Arrests and summonses
Edgar Garciarivas, 38, of Portland was arrested and summoned on May 8 on a charge of OUI-alcohol (class D) following a motor vehicle complaint.
Mahaila Guare, 31, of Bangor was summoned on a charge of criminal speed (Class E) on May 11 for allegedly operating her vehicle at 58 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone on Bucksport Road.
Shannon Smith, 53, was charged with operating after suspension (Class E) and violation of bail (Class E) following a traffic stop on May 14.
Well-being checks
After receiving a request to check on the well-being of an individual in Ellsworth on May 9, officers discovered it to be a spoof call and no one needed any assistance.
Officers received a report of a man on the road on May 10. No man was found.
Officers responded to a request for a well-being check on May 10. The individual was located and extremely intoxicated, and officers brought them to their residence.
Conduct issues
One individual was transported by police to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital for a mental evaluation on May 8 after disorderly conduct at McDonald’s.
Officers received a report of an unruly child at a residence on May 9 as a result of the child’s phone being confiscated.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke with both the parents and the child. No further action was taken.
Officers responded to what was reported as a possible verbal domestic altercation on May 9. It was discovered that an individual had actually been locked out of their residence, and no domestic altercation had occurred.
Officers received a report of a man exposing himself in his car at Harbor Park on May 9. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the man and found the report to be false. No further action was taken.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a reported fight on May 10. No one was charged and those involved agreed to separate for the night.
Officers are investigating a report of disorderly conduct at Ellsworth High School on May 11. The case is under investigation.
Officers removed a disorderly person from a local business on May 13.
Other incidents
Officers took a report of damaged property at a local car dealership on May 5. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers provided emergency lights for the water crew on May 9.
As a result of a complaint, one individual was issued a cease harassment notice on May 10.
Officers assisted the Maine State Police with a case on May 11.
Officers took a report of aggravated furnishing of drugs on May 11. The incident is under investigation.
Officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash from May 13.