Cops & Courts

ELLSWORTH — A local business reported the theft of a kayak with a value of $1,860 on May 14. The case is under investigation.

Thefts

Tags

Reporter

Lizzie Heintz is the downtown Ellsworth reporter. She is a dual-national American/British citizen, and got her Bachelor of Science in journalism from Emerson College in 2021 with a minor in photography and a multimedia focus. She welcomes tips and suggestions on any Ellsworth stories.

Recommended for you