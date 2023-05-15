Bucksport Police log week of May 18 By Jennifer Osborn Jennifer Osborn News Reporter Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cops & Courts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUCKSPORT — Police are investigating a sexual assault report made on May 8.SummonsesOfficer Ryan Welch summoned Benjamin Hallett, 19, of Blue Hill on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor May 13 on Route 1.In the same incident, Welch summoned a juvenile (under age 18) on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.Officer Benjamin Kolko summoned Luis C. Padilla, 28, of New Jersey on a charge of speeding on Route 1 May 8.Juvenile problemA woman reported that her son was shot with an air gun May 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jennifer Osborn News Reporter Jennifer Osborn is a St. Louis, Mo. native and has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has a husband and a 19-year-old son. Author email Follow Jennifer Osborn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Former Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant on the auction block Bunker’s Wharf to reopen under new ownership Local business owner named Young Entrepreneur of the Year Man believed dead in camper fire Hancock County Sheriff's log week of May 11 Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the Ellsworth American Signup for our weekly headlines Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists