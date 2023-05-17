Business

Maine blueberry fields and sky

Rakers harvest blueberries under sunny skies in one of Maine’s many blueberry fields. The size and value of the state’s blueberry harvest both dropped dramatically in 2022.

 FILE PHOTO

The size of Maine’s wild blueberry harvest dropped by 26 percent, or 27.5 million pounds, in 2022 after hitting a near-record harvest the previous year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data released last week.

Last year’s crop was valued at $55.5 million, down from $80.3 million in 2021.

