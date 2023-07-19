Business

ELLSWORTH — Early every morning, Autumn Mowery, 20, descends the stairs leading from her second-floor apartment directly into the office of D’Amanda’s, Ellsworth’s aging candlepin bowling alley, to open up shop.

Multicolored, grapefruit-sized bowling balls sit ready for use at the front of 12 candlepin bowling lanes. Arcade lights glitter from the back room. Funky art is plastered to the walls, complementing the array of half-functional vintage box TVs that line the wall above the lanes being slowly replaced with flat screens.