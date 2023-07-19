Autumn Mowery balances on a wood beam separating her from the machinery at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. The beam, made of two planks of wobbly wood, is the only way to walk between the decades-old machines.
A “no bowl” sign is seen at the front of one of the lanes at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. While lane five has been nonfunctioning, Autumn Mowery says she used it for spare parts.
Duct tape is seen on a piece of machinery at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. According to Autumn Mowery, she’s spent the last year unearthing “duct tape and bubblegum” fixes to the machines as she learns how to properly fix years of temporary rigging.
Labeled motors are seen on part of a pin setting machine at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. The machines are prototypes from 1949, meaning broken or dysfunctional parts aren’t able to be replaced.
Autumn Mowery balances on a wood beam separating her from the machinery at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. The beam, made of two planks of wobbly wood, is the only way to walk between the decades-old machines.
A “no bowl” sign is seen at the front of one of the lanes at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. While lane five has been nonfunctioning, Autumn Mowery says she used it for spare parts.
Duct tape is seen on a piece of machinery at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. According to Autumn Mowery, she’s spent the last year unearthing “duct tape and bubblegum” fixes to the machines as she learns how to properly fix years of temporary rigging.
Labeled motors are seen on part of a pin setting machine at D’Amanda’s candlepin bowling alley on Monday, July 17. The machines are prototypes from 1949, meaning broken or dysfunctional parts aren’t able to be replaced.
ELLSWORTH — Early every morning, Autumn Mowery, 20, descends the stairs leading from her second-floor apartment directly into the office of D’Amanda’s, Ellsworth’s aging candlepin bowling alley, to open up shop.
Multicolored, grapefruit-sized bowling balls sit ready for use at the front of 12 candlepin bowling lanes. Arcade lights glitter from the back room. Funky art is plastered to the walls, complementing the array of half-functional vintage box TVs that line the wall above the lanes being slowly replaced with flat screens.